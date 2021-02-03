Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GlaxoSmithKline Shares Slip On Weaker Profit Forecast For 2021, Plans To Cut Dividend

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 11:43am   Comments
Share:
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) expects profit to fall this year, as the company cites an increase in research spending in pursuit of the next blockbusters.
  • Earnings per share are expected to decline by a mid-to high-single-digit percentage. It is planning to more than double the number of blockbuster drugs in its portfolio by 2026.
  • Turnover for 2020 inched up 1% to £34 billion, driven by a 12% in pharmaceuticals and offset by a 3% dip in pharmaceuticals and lower vaccine revenue.
  • Profit before tax was 12% higher at £6.9bn, while earnings per share surged 23% to 115.5p due to cost control measures.
  • The company plans to announce a new distribution policy, implemented from 2022 onwards, to support growth and investments. Expected to be lower than the current value. Shareholders will receive a final dividend of 80p per share in FY2021.
  • GSK added that it is on track to separate two new standalone Biopharma and Consumer Healthcare companies in 2022 to save £300 million annually while it also made £1.1 billion from divestments.
  • Earlier today, GSK announced a COVID-19 vaccine collaboration with CureVac NV against variants of the coronavirus.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are trading lower by 5.59% at $35.49 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK)

Recap: GlaxoSmithKline Q4 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Earnings, GSK-CureVac Vaccine Collaboration, Mallinckrodt FDA Decision
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Alphabet, Amazon Report Upbeat Earnings
GlaxoSmithKline, CureVac In Pact To Develop Vaccines For COVID-19 Variants
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2021
Why Dynavax Shares Are Rallying Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19Biotech Earnings News Guidance Dividends Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com