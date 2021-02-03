Market Overview

Eli Lilly, Innovent Biologics' Sintilimab Injection Receives China Approval For A Type Of Lung Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 5:24am   Comments
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and its collaborating partner Innovent Biologics Inc (OTC: IVBXF) has announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved the supplemental marketing application seeking approval for TYVYT (sintilimab injection) in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy as first-line therapy for people with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.
  • This is the second approved indication of TYVYT in China, following the first approved indication by the NMPA in December 2018 to treat relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma after at least two lines of systemic chemotherapy.
  • Price Action: LLY shares closed 2.75% lower at $197.56 on Tuesday.

China NMPA Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

