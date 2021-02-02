Market Overview

Chinook Therapeutics Nabs Rare Pediatric Disease Tag For CHK-336 In Primary Hyperoxaluria

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 11:23am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease status to Chinook Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: KDNY) CHK-336, an investigational oral small molecule inhibitor of lactate dehydrogenase A for primary hyperoxaluria (PH), a rare genetic disorder that mainly affects the kidneys and results from a buildup of a substance called oxalate.
  • Rare Pediatric Disease designation provides for the issuance of a priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or sold to a third party.
  • CHK-336 is currently progressing through IND-enabling studies, with a Phase 1 study planned for the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: KDNY stock is up 3.52% at $15.89 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related News: Travere Therapeutics Shares Rally On Interim Sparsentan Data In Late-Stage Kidney Disorder Study

