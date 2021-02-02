BiomX's BX002 Shows Promising Action In Early-Stage Study In Healthy Volunteers
- BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) has announced positive results from Phase 1a pharmacokinetic study evaluating BX002, an orally administered phage therapy candidate targeting Klebsiella pneumoniae (K. pneumoniae) bacteria in the gut, which have been linked to the pathogenesis of both inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).
- The results showed that the treatment was safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events and no adverse events.
- Additionally, the study met its objective of delivering high concentrations of viable phage to the gastrointestinal tract of approximately 1010 PFU (plaque-forming units).
- Now the company plans to advance to a Phase 1b/2a study to evaluate the efficacy of BX003 for the reduction of K. pneumoniae. Results from the study are expected by mid-2022. Last year, the company consolidated its IBD and PSC programs to develop one product candidate, designated as BX003.
- Price Action: Shares are down 1.5% at $6.55 on the last check Tuesday.
