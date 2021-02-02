Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DURECT Shares Soar After FDA Nod For Post-Surgical Pain Medication Posimir

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Share:
  • The FDA has granted approval to DURECT Corporation's (NASDAQ: DRRX) POSIMIR (bupivacaine solution), a non-opioid, sustained-release local analgesic for the treatment of post-surgical pain following arthroscopic subacromial decompression surgery (a type of shoulder surgery), for up to 72 hours.
  • POSIMIR (bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use combines 660 mg of bupivacaine base with the SABER platform technology, enabling continuous sustained delivery of a non-opioid local analgesic over 3 days in adults. At the end of the surgery, POSIMIR is administered into the subacromial space under direct arthroscopic visualization.
  • The Company's management team will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET.
  • Price Action: DRRX shares gained 24.8% at $2.62 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRRX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FDA ApprovalBiotech News Penny Stocks Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com