DURECT Shares Soar After FDA Nod For Post-Surgical Pain Medication Posimir
- The FDA has granted approval to DURECT Corporation's (NASDAQ: DRRX) POSIMIR (bupivacaine solution), a non-opioid, sustained-release local analgesic for the treatment of post-surgical pain following arthroscopic subacromial decompression surgery (a type of shoulder surgery), for up to 72 hours.
- POSIMIR (bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use combines 660 mg of bupivacaine base with the SABER platform technology, enabling continuous sustained delivery of a non-opioid local analgesic over 3 days in adults. At the end of the surgery, POSIMIR is administered into the subacromial space under direct arthroscopic visualization.
- The Company's management team will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET.
- Price Action: DRRX shares gained 24.8% at $2.62 on the last check Tuesday.
