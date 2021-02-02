Cerecor's CERC-803 Nabs US Orphan Drug Tag In Rare Immunodeficiency Disorder
- The FDA has designated Fast Track status to Cerecor Inc's (NASDAQ: CERC) CERC-803 for the treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type 2 (LAD-II), a rare congenital disorder due to mutations in the SLC35C1 gene, and characterized by frequent infections, persistent leukocytosis (abnormally high level of white blood cells), and mental & growth retardation.
- Fast Track tag provides more frequent interaction with the FDA and a rolling review of the marketing application.
- The company expects to initiate a pivotal trial of CERC-803 in LAD-II in the first half of 2021, with topline data anticipated in the second half of 2021.
