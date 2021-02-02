Moderna Proposes Filling Vials With Additional Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reuters
- As Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) approaches to manufacture almost one million doses a day, the company has proposed filling COVID-19 vaccine vials with additional doses of up to 15 versus 10 currently to ease the manufacturing crunch, Reuters reports.
- Last week CNBC reported that Moderna had asked the FDA to fill its COVID-19 vaccine vials with up to five additional doses.
- “Additional doses would help address capacity constraints, noting that “beyond the amount of drug product available, is how many vials you can fill in a given period of time,” said Moderna’s President, Stephen Hoge.
- “Moderna would need to have further discussions with the FDA to assure the agency’s comfort with this approach before implementing,” the company said.
- Yesterday, BofA Securities’ analyst downgraded the company’s stock from Neutral to Underperform and maintained a $150 price target, citing that MRNA shares have increased to difficult levels to justify a fundamental basis.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are higher by 2.15% at $160.86 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.
