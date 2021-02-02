Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna Proposes Filling Vials With Additional Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reuters

vandanasingh@benzinga.com , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Share:
  • As Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) approaches to manufacture almost one million doses a day, the company has proposed filling COVID-19 vaccine vials with additional doses of up to 15 versus 10 currently to ease the manufacturing crunch, Reuters reports.
  • Last week CNBC reported that Moderna had asked the FDA to fill its COVID-19 vaccine vials with up to five additional doses.
  • “Additional doses would help address capacity constraints, noting that “beyond the amount of drug product available, is how many vials you can fill in a given period of time,” said Moderna’s President, Stephen Hoge.
  • “Moderna would need to have further discussions with the FDA to assure the agency’s comfort with this approach before implementing,” the company said.
  • Yesterday, BofA Securities’ analyst downgraded the company’s stock from Neutral to Underperform and maintained a $150 price target, citing that MRNA shares have increased to difficult levels to justify a fundamental basis.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are higher by 2.15% at $160.86 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Moderna Analyst: Unrealistic COVID-19 Vaccine Expectations Create Unfavorable Setup
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Elon Musk Talks Self-Driving, Batteries, Space, Neuralink, COVID-19 Vaccines, Bitcoin In Clubhouse Appearance
Robinhood Expands Trading Restrictions To 50 Stocks, Including GameStop, General Motors, Starbucks, Several SPACs
Tough Close To A Rough Week: Change In Tone Despite Strong Apple, Microsoft Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersBiotech News FDA Top Stories General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com