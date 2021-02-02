Verona Pharma's pMDI Ensifentrine Shows Improved Lung Function In Mid-Stage COPD Study
- Verona Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: VRNA) has reported positive data from the Phase 2 study evaluating pressurized metered-dose inhaler formulation (pMDI) of ensifentrine in moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints.
- Dose-ordered improvement in lung function was observed and statistically significant at peak and over the 12-hour dosing interval compared with placebo, thus supporting twice-daily dosing.
- An increase in lung function measured by peak forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) were 205 mL, 277mL, and 326mL for 300mg, 1000 mg, and 3000 mg dose, respectively.
- Ensifentrine pMDI formulation was well tolerated at each dose with an adverse event profile similar to placebo.
- The drug candidate is also under development in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with results expected in Q2 this year.
- Price Action: VRNA shares are higher by 13.4% at $8.96 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.
