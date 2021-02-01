Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Vir Biotechnology

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:

In Q3, Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) posted sales of $1.93 million. Earnings were up 201.59%, but Vir Biotechnology still reported an overall loss of $87.61 million. Vir Biotechnology collected $66.99 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $29.05 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Vir Biotechnology's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Vir Biotechnology posted an ROCE of -0.11%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Vir Biotechnology is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Vir Biotechnology's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Vir Biotechnology reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.67/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.6/share.

 

Related Articles (VIR)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Merck, Pfizer In Earnings Mix, Plus Adamas, Mallinckrodt FDA Decisions, IPOs And More
101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
70 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Decision Day For Amgen, Zymeworks Sinks On Data, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEBiotech Earnings News General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com