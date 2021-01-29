Market Overview

Johnson & Johnson To Start With 2 Million Doses COVID-19 Vaccine Supply
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2021 5:11am   Comments
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will start COVID-19 vaccine supply with 2 million doses on receiving an emergency use authorization in the U.S., according to Government Accountability Office (GAO) report.
  • JNJ spokesman told Bloomberg in an email that it is expected to supply 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the first half of 2021 but did not comment on the GAO report.
  • As per an earlier report, JNJ anticipates applying for emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February if the study shows the vaccine to be effective.
  • According to Bill Gates, JNJ’s COVID-19 vaccine is one of the six vaccines expected to get a regulatory nod by the first quarter. 
  • JNJ board member and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Mark McClellan told in an interview that JNJ is going all out on production in both U.S. and globally, intending to deliver 100 million doses by April.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares closed 0.70% higher at $169.16 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Covid-19 COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News FDA Top Stories Media General

