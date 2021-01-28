Preliminary Study Finds Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against UK, South Africa Variants: WSJ
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), in a preliminary lab study, found that its COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is effective against the new mutation variants found in the U.K. and South Africa, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The new variants had only a small impact on the effectiveness of antibodies generated by the COVID-19 vaccine.
- The study was posted on Wednesday on the bioRxiv online server and is not peer-reviewed yet.
- The study claims that antibodies were slightly less effective against mutations in the South Africa variant.
- Pfizer’s lab study tested only a subset of mutations found in the variants, but not the variants themselves.
- Pfizer said that “findings do not indicate the need for a new vaccine to address the emerging variants,” but the company is prepared to respond to a vaccine-resistant version of the virus.
