Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preliminary Study Finds Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against UK, South Africa Variants: WSJ
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2021 6:28am   Comments
Share:
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), in a preliminary lab study, found that its COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is effective against the new mutation variants found in the U.K. and South Africa, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The new variants had only a small impact on the effectiveness of antibodies generated by the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The study was posted on Wednesday on the bioRxiv online server and is not peer-reviewed yet.
  • The study claims that antibodies were slightly less effective against mutations in the South Africa variant.
  • Pfizer’s lab study tested only a subset of mutations found in the variants, but not the variants themselves.
  • Pfizer said that “findings do not indicate the need for a new vaccine to address the emerging variants,” but the company is prepared to respond to a vaccine-resistant version of the virus.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.52% at $36.05 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sorrento, Immutep Surge On COVID-19 Study Data, T2 Biosystems Sinks On Preannouncement
Sanofi To Manufacture 125 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For Rival Pfizer-BioNTech
Moderna: mRNA Coronavirus Vaccine Works Against Multiple Strains
Merck Drops COVID-19 Vaccine Studies After Phase 1 Data Churn Out Inferior Efficacy Results
Tata In Partnership Talks With Moderna To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine In India: Report
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up On Stimulus Hopes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Top Stories Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com