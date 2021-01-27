Sanofi To Manufacture 125 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For Rival Pfizer-BioNTech
- French drug maker Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) will manufacture 125 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) in its Frankfurt plant starting this summer.
- As Sanofi’s COVID-19 vaccine faces delays, the French government has been pressing the company to use its facilities to manufacture vaccines from rival drug makers due to high demand.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- “We are very conscious that the earlier vaccine doses are available, the more lives can potentially be saved,” Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said.
- The phase 2 trials of Sanofi’s COVID-19 vaccine developed in partnership with British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) will begin next month.
- In December, Sanofi and Glaxo said that their COVID-19 vaccine would not be available until late 2021 after trials showed that the vaccine produced an “insufficient” immune response in people over 60.
- SNY shares are up 0.77% at $49.53 in the pre-market session.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Covid-19 COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News General