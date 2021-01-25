Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Approved In Australia
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2021 1:57am   Comments
Share:
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Approved In Australia

The COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has been approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration, Reuters reported Monday (Sydney Time).

What Happened: Inoculation of Pfizer’s vaccine is likely to commence in late February at 80,000 doses per week, Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters.

The New York-based drug multinational reportedly told the Australian government that, while it anticipated continuous supply of the vaccine, it would give global production guidance in mid-February for March and beyond on a weekly basis.

The TGA has approved the Pfizer shot for those aged 16 and above.

Why It Matters: No new cases of community transmissions have been recorded in Australia in the past week and there are no patients receiving intensive care in the country’s hospitals, according to Reuters.

Australia has a target of four million vaccine doses by April and has made commitments of supply to other island nations in the Pacific.

AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) vaccine is still awaiting approval in Australia, but it is expected that CSL will start the domestic supply of that vaccine in March at one million doses a week, according to Hunt.

The international stock of AstraZeneca’s vaccine flowing to Australia would be limited due to the “significant supply shock” experienced by the British drugmaker, Hunt said.

Pfizer’s vaccine has shown efficacy against new strains of COVID-19 that emerged in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Price Action: Pfizer shares closed nearly 0.2% higher at $36.55 on Friday. On the same day, BioNTech shares closed 2.85% higher at $108.44 and fell 1.05% in the after-hours session to $107.30.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 24-30): J&J, Lilly to Kickstart Big Pharma Earnings, Amgen FDA Decision and More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fluidigm's Saliva-Based COVID Test Approved In Europe, China Backs Amarin's Vascepa
Johnson & Johnson Could Have 100 Million COVID-19 Vaccines By April, Board Member McClellan Says
Pfizer, GSK-Backed ViiV First To Get FDA Approval For HIV Shots: What You Need To Know
Fire Breaks Out At World's Largest Vaccine Manufacturer Site In India, Vaccine Production Not Hit: Report
Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Found Effective Against New Coronavirus Strain In Lab Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Australia Covid-19 vaccineBiotech News Events Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com