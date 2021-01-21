Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why ADiTx Shares Are Rallying To A 5-Month High
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Why ADiTx Shares Are Rallying To A 5-Month High

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) are trading at a five-month high Thursday after ADiTx announced it would launch the AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Platform on Feb. 1.

The initial application of the platform will be for providing more complete assessment of an individual's infection and immunity status with respect to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. ADiTx said it will soon be expanding the panel to measure other components of the immune response such as cellular immunity.

California-based ADiTx is a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming.

ADiTx shares were soaring 69.35% to $4.42 at publication time.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADTX)

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises Over 50 Points; Dyne Therapeutics Shares Plummet
51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Union Pacific Profit Beats Views
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Why ADiTx Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Higher Today
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingBiotech News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com