Why ADiTx Shares Are Rallying To A 5-Month High

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) are trading at a five-month high Thursday after ADiTx announced it would launch the AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Platform on Feb. 1.

The initial application of the platform will be for providing more complete assessment of an individual's infection and immunity status with respect to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. ADiTx said it will soon be expanding the panel to measure other components of the immune response such as cellular immunity.

California-based ADiTx is a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming.

ADiTx shares were soaring 69.35% to $4.42 at publication time.