Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Batch Gets California Nod After Review Of Adverse Events
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2021 1:44am
Inoculation with Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine in California can resume after the state said it was safe to use the batch of the vaccine that was linked to adverse events in some people, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

What Happened: California’s decision frees up more than 300,000 doses, which can be used by counties, cities, and hospitals grappling with a shortage of the vaccine, according to AP.

Less than 10 people who had received the vaccination from the batch at a San Diego vaccination site reportedly needed medical care after reporting possible severe allergic reactions.

 A later safety review and consultations with federal health agencies and Moderna led to the conclusion that vaccinations could “immediately resume,” California State Epidemiologist Erica Pan said in a statement.

The state “found no scientific basis to continue the pause,” said Pan.

Why It Matters: Moderna said there were 1,272,200 doses in the batch administered in San Diego. Nearly a million of those doses have already been distributed to 1,700 sites in 37 states, as per the company. 

The batch was shipped between Jan.4 and Jan. 8 and a significant portion has already been used, said Moderna.

See Also: Allergy Warning Issued For Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In UK

The company said it had performed a detailed review of manufacturing intermediates and the final product. The review confirmed that all criteria for the product release of the batch in question were met.

Price Action: Moderna shares closed 0.1% higher at $125.14 on Wednesday and fell almost 0.5% in the after-hours session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

California Covid-19 Vaccines

