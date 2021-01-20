Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Found Effective Against New Coronavirus Strain In Lab Study
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Share:
Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Found Effective Against New Coronavirus Strain In Lab Study

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) works against a new strain of coronavirus that appeared in the U.K., according to a preprint made available before publication.

What Happened: The B.1.1.7 strain is unlikely to escape BNT162b2-mediated protection, according to the preprint. BNT162b2 is the mRNA-based vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and is approved for emergency use in a host of countries.

The deduction followed investigation of SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses bearing either the Wuhan reference strain or the B.1.1.7 lineage spike protein with sera of 16 participants in a previously reported trial with BNT162b2.

The immune sera had equivalent neutralizing titers to both variants, and it also provided combined immunity involving humoral and cellular effectors.

"The ongoing evolution of SARS-CoV-2 necessitates continuous monitoring of the significance of changes for maintained protection by currently authorized vaccines," researchers said in the preprint.

The companies had earlier in late December expressed confidence in the vaccine working against the new variant.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA To Issue Decisions On Merck And Aurinia Drug Applications

Why It's Important: The B.1.1.7 strain identified in the U.K. was found to be more contagious than other strains. This variant has an unusually large number of mutations, with 10 amino acid changes in the spike protein, giving rise to fears that its recognition by neutralizing antibodies may be affected.

The findings by Pfizer and BioNTech come as a welcome relief as the world struggles to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic that is caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Other vaccine developers such as Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) are also testing their vaccines against the new strain. Pfizer-BioNTech is the first company to have proved through lab study the effectiveness of its vaccine against the new strain.

BNTX, PFE Price Action: BioNTech shares were down 1.58% at $103.05 at last check, while Pfizer shares were down 0.63% at $36.50. 

Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Greenlights Merck's Heart Failure Drug, Histogen Hit With Clinical Hold, Aptorum Gets Nod For Commencing Human Study

Photo courtesy of Pfizer. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Pfizer
Biden's Day One Executive Orders Agenda To Include Health, Equality, Climate Change, Halt Trump Legacy Orders
Piclidenoson From Can-Fite Biopharma Shows New, Promising Developments For Psoriasis Treatment
Bank Of America And Goldman Sachs Results In Focus Along With Yellen Hearing
Cuomo Asks Pfizer To Let New York Purchase COVID-19 Vaccine Directly
Here's How Americans Are Spending Their Stimulus Payments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccineBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com