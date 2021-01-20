The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Greenlights Merck's Heart Failure Drug, Histogen Hit With Clinical Hold, Aptorum Gets Nod For Commencing Human Study

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Jan. 19)

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT)

(NASDAQ: FDMT) ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD)

(NASDAQ: ABMD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX)

(NASDAQ: ACRX) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) ( reacted to a positive mid-stage readout)

(NASDAQ: ACRS) ( reacted to a positive mid-stage readout) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT)

(NASDAQ: ADPT) Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX)

(NASDAQ: AKTX) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX)

(NASDAQ: ALDX) Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS)

(NASDAQ: ALKS) Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX)

(NASDAQ: APYX) Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN)

(NASDAQ: ARVN) Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE)

(NASDAQ: BGNE) Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC)

(NASDAQ: BCYC) BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH)

(NASDAQ: TECH) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX)

(NASDAQ: BCRX) Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX)

(NASDAQ: BDSX) BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO)

(NASDAQ: BNGO) BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI)

(NASDAQ: BIVI) Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ: BNR)

(NASDAQ: BNR) Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA)

(NASDAQ: CARA) CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)

(NASDAQ: CDNA) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI)

(NASDAQ: CASI) Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA)

(NASDAQ: SAVA) Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL)

(NASDAQ: CSTL) Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS)

(NASDAQ: CLLS) Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)

(NASDAQ: CELH) Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD)

(NASDAQ: CLSD) Clearpoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT)

(NASDAQ: CLPT) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT)

(NASDAQ: CORT) Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS)

(NASDAQ: CRIS) Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE)

(NASDAQ: DARE) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC)

(NASDAQ: DMAC) Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) (announced an oncology licensing deal and received a ratings upgrade from Mizuho)

(NYSE: LLY) (announced an oncology licensing deal and received a ratings upgrade from Mizuho) ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX)

(NASDAQ: EPIX) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON)

(NASDAQ: ETON) Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO)

(NASDAQ: EVLO) Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN)

(NASDAQ: EVGN) Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT)

(NASDAQ: FLGT) Genetron Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: GTH)

(NASDAQ: GTH) Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS)

(NYSE: GKOS) Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) (announced plans to commence clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate)

(NASDAQ: GRTS) (announced plans to commence clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate) Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (reacted to FDA approval for partner Janssen's drug to treat newly diagnosed light chain amyloidosis)

(NASDAQ: HALO) (reacted to FDA approval for partner Janssen's drug to treat newly diagnosed light chain amyloidosis) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP)

(NASDAQ: HARP) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA)

(NASDAQ: IDRA) ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN)

(NASDAQ: IMGN) Inari Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NARI)

(NASDAQ: NARI) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI)

(NASDAQ: INFI) INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB)

(NASDAQ: INMB) Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)

(NASDAQ: PODD) Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART)

(NASDAQ: IART) Inventiva ADR Representing Ord Shs (NASDAQ: IVA)

(NASDAQ: IVA) iTeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOS)

(NASDAQ: ITOS) Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ)

(NASDAQ: JAZZ) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

(NYSE: JNJ) Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLDO)

(NASDAQ: KLDO) LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT)

(NASDAQ: LMAT) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND)

(NASDAQ: LGND) Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS) (announced an oncology licensing deal with Lilly)

(NASDAQ: MRUS) (announced an oncology licensing deal with Lilly) Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA)

(NASDAQ: NTRA) Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM)

(NASDAQ: STIM) Orphazyme A S ADR N (ASDAQ: ORPH)

(ASDAQ: ORPH) PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH)

(NASDAQ: PRAH) Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) (announced FDA acceptance of IND for commencing blood cancer study)

(NASDAQ: DTIL) (announced FDA acceptance of IND for commencing blood cancer study) Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE)

(NASDAQ: PLSE) Purple Biotech ADR (NASDAQ: PPBT)

(NASDAQ: PPBT) Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)

(NASDAQ: RGEN) Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV)

(NASDAQ: SWAV) Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STOK)

(NASDAQ: STOK) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN)

(NASDAQ: SUPN) Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF)

(NASDAQ: SURF) Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO)

(NASDAQ: STRO) Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH)

(NASDAQ: SYNH) Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) (announced receipt of pediatric disease and orphan drug designations for TSHA-105, an AAV9-based gene for SLC13A5-related epilepsy)

(NASDAQ: TSHA) (announced receipt of pediatric disease and orphan drug designations for TSHA-105, an AAV9-based gene for SLC13A5-related epilepsy) TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP)

(NASDAQ: TFFP) Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) (announced signing of two licensing agreements)

(NASDAQ: TWST) (announced signing of two licensing agreements) United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR)

(NASDAQ: UTHR) Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL)

(NASDAQ: VCEL) Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN)

(NASDAQ: VTGN) Zai Lab Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Jan. 19)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: GRCL) (declined despite the Chinese regulatory nod for commencement of a blood cancer study)

(NASDAQ: GRCL) (declined despite the Chinese regulatory nod for commencement of a blood cancer study) Stocks In Focus

Calliditas to Present Clinical Pipeline Update at R&D Day

Calliditas Therapeutics Adr Rep 2 Ord Shs (NASDAQ: CALT) said it will reveal near-term clinical development plans for setanaxib in primary biliary cholangitis and oncology at the R&D day to be held Wednesday morning. The company said it plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 2/3 study in PBC in the second half of 2021 and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in head and neck cancer this year.

The company said it will also present select data from the recently concluded Part A of the Phase 3 study NeflgArd with lead candidate drug Nefecon for the treatment of immunoglobin A nephropathy, showing a 9.5% rate of discontinuation of study treatment and 3.5% rate of discontinuation from the study. No adverse clinical effects were seen with regards to weight gain, blood pressure or HbA1c, reflecting a safety profile.

FDA Imposes Clinical Hold On Histogen's Knee Cartilage Regeneration Therapy Study

Histogen Inc (NASDAQ: HSTO) said the FDA has verbally notified the company it has additional questions about its investigational new drug application package for the planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HST-003, which is intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of human extracellular matrix, implanted within microfracture interstices and the cartilage defect in the knee to regenerate hyaline cartilage in combination with a microfracture procedure.

Based upon the verbal communication with FDA, the company said the agency indicated that the clinical hold is due to pending chemical, manufacturing and control information that is required to complete their review.

The stock fell 16.11% to 99 cents in after-hours trading.

Aptorum Gets Clearance In Canada to Commence First-ever Clinical Study

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) said its subsidiary has received clearance from the Health Canada regarding the clinical trial application to commence a Phase 1 study of ALS-4, an orally administered small molecule drug intended to treat infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA.

"This milestone supports the transition of Aptorum Group to a clinical-stage company and reflects the potential of our scientific rigor and novel approach of our products," said Clark Cheng, chief medical officer, of the company.

The stock was rallying 19.50% to $3.80 in premarket trading Wednesday.

Merck's Heart Failure Drug Approved by the FDA

Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE: MRK) said the FDA has approved Verquo, a soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator, to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization following a hospitalization for heart failure or need for outpatient intravenous diuretics in adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure and ejection fraction less than 45%.

Verquo, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg tablets, is being jointly developed with Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY).

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Regulatory Application Seeking Label Expansion For Opdivo Accepted For Priority Review

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) said the FDA has accepted its supplemental Biologics License Application sBLA for Opdivo for the treatment of patients with resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer in the adjuvant setting, after neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy. The FDA granted the application priority review and assigned a PDUFA goal date of May 20.

Offerings

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) said it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5.4 million shares of common stock at $14 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of about $75.6 million. The proceeds of the offering are expected to be used to fund the development of Syros' ongoing clinical and preclinical programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. All shares are being offered by the company.

The stock was down 4.68% to $14.25 in after-hours trading.

Merus announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering of up to $60 million of its common shares. All of the common shares are being offered by the company.

The stock fell 6.11% to $23.20 in after-hours trading.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $75 million shares of its common stock. All of the shares are to be offered by CytomX.

In after-hours trading, the stock moved down 6.84% to $7.90.

AcelRx Pharma announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. All shares to be sold in the offering will be sold by AcelRx, subject to customary closing conditions.

The stock lost 11.49% to $2.08 in after-hours trading.

BioLineRx ADR Representing 15 Ord Shs (NASDAQ: BLRX) said it has increased the size of the previously announced offering of 12.5 million ADSs of the company at a price to the public of $2.40 per ADS. The offering is expected to fetch the company $30 million in gross proceeds.

The stock slumped 17.67% to $2.61 in after-hours trading.

BioNano announced that it plans to sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

The stock plunged 10.83% to $8.15 in after-hours trading.

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) said it intends to sell, subject to market and other conditions, up to $75 million worth of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

In after-hours trading, the stock slid 0.62% to $8.05.

CareDxi said it intends to sell, subject to market and other conditions, up to $175 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares will be offered and sold by CareDx.

The stock edged down 0.41% to $92.95 in after-hours trading.

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 7 million shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by the company.

The stock fell 1.89% to $28.50 in after-hours trading.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) announced its intention to sell 3.5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by the company.

In after-hours trading, the stock was down 0.83% to $71.51.

On The Radar

Clinical Readouts:

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) will present at the Keystone Symposium Harnessing the Microbiome for Disease Prevention and Therapy, new data from its SER-109 Phase 3 study in recurrent C. difficile infection.

