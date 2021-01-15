The Daily Biotech Pulse: DBV's Positive FDA Feedback, Pfizer's Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion, Applied DNA COVID Testing Volume Surges

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Jan. 14)

10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG)

(NASDAQ: TXG) 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT)

(NASDAQ: FDMT) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT)

(NASDAQ: ADPT) Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS)

(NASDAQ: ALGS) Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) (reacted to its preliminary fourth-quarter results)

(NASDAQ: APYX) (reacted to its preliminary fourth-quarter results) Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS)

(NYSE: RCUS) Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN)

(NASDAQ: ARVN) Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR)

(NASDAQ: AVIR) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX)

(NASDAQ: AXNX) Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE)

(NASDAQ: BGNE) BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH)

(NASDAQ: TECH) Bioatla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB)

(NASDAQ: BCAB) Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX)

(NASDAQ: BDSX) BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO)

(NASDAQ: BNGO) C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC)

(NASDAQ: CCCC) CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)

(NASDAQ: CDNA) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI)

(NASDAQ: CASI) Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)

(NASDAQ: CELH) Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD)

(NASDAQ: CLSD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT)

(NASDAQ: CORT) Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)

(NASDAQ: CRSP) Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS)

(NASDAQ: CRIS) Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN)

(NASDAQ: DYN) Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ: EDAP)

(NASDAQ: EDAP) ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) (announced positive 24-month interim results from the study comparing outcomes from high intensity focused ultrasound versus radical prostatectomy in prostate cancer patients)

(NASDAQ: EPIX) (announced positive 24-month interim results from the study comparing outcomes from high intensity focused ultrasound versus radical prostatectomy in prostate cancer patients) Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN)

(NASDAQ: EVGN) Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE)

(NASDAQ: FATE) Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT)

(NASDAQ: FLGT) Genetron Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: GTH)

(NASDAQ: GTH) Genmab 10 Sponsored ADR Ord Shs (NASDAQ: GMAB)

(NASDAQ: GMAB) Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO)

(NASDAQ: HALO) INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB)

(NASDAQ: INMB) Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP)

(NYSE: INSP) Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)

(NASDAQ: PODD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI)

(NASDAQ: ITCI) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc N (ASDAQ: IOVA)

(ASDAQ: IOVA) Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ)

(NASDAQ: JAZZ) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

(NYSE: JNJ) Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLDO) (announced positive interim results for mild to moderate COVID study)

(NASDAQ: KLDO) (announced positive interim results for mild to moderate COVID study) Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD)

(NASDAQ: KOD) LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT)

(NASDAQ: LMAT) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX)(announced positive regulatory feedback for heart failure drug)

(NASDAQ: LXRX)(announced positive regulatory feedback for heart failure drug) Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD)

(NASDAQ: MDWD) Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK) (announced positive interim data for pancreatic cancer study)

(NASDAQ: NK) (announced positive interim data for pancreatic cancer study) Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA)

(NASDAQ: NTRA) Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM)

(NASDAQ: STIM) Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR)

(NASDAQ: NVCR) Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) (reacted to its preliminary fourth-quarter results)

(NASDAQ: ORGO) (reacted to its preliminary fourth-quarter results) Orphazyme A S ADR N (ASDAQ: ORPH)

(ASDAQ: ORPH) Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX)

(NASDAQ: PCRX) PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH)

(NASDAQ: PRAH) Renalytix AI PLC (NASDAQ: RNLX)

(NASDAQ: RNLX) Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)

(NASDAQ: RGEN) SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE)

(NASDAQ: SAGE) Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX)

(NASDAQ: SBTX) Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV)

(NASDAQ: SWAV) Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STOK)

(NASDAQ: STOK) Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF)

(NASDAQ: SURF) Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH)

(NASDAQ: SYNH) Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA)

(NASDAQ: TSHA) Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX)

(NASDAQ: TVTX) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX)

(NASDAQ: TPTX) Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST)

(NASDAQ: TWST) Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL)

(NASDAQ: VCEL) Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN)

(NASDAQ: VTGN) Zai Lab Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB)

(NASDAQ: ZLAB) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Jan. 14)

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) (priced $24 million worth of common stock offering)

Stocks In Focus

DBV Says FDA Feedback On Peanut Allergy Patch Application Provides Well-defined Regulatory Path Forward

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) announced the receipt of regulatory feedback from the FDA for the questions raised in the Type A meeting request made by the company with respect to the complete response letter received for its Viaskin Peanut, which is being evaluated for peanut allergy in children, ages 4-11 years.

The feedback received from the FDA regarding DBV's proposed potential resolutions to FDA's concerns regarding the impact of patch adhesion and the need for patch modifications, provides a well-defined regulatory path forward, the company said.

In order to confirm the consistency of efficacy data between the existing and modified patches, FDA has requested an assessment comparing the uptake of allergen between the patches in peanut allergic children ages 4-11. The FDA also recommended conducting a 6-month, well-controlled safety and adhesion trial to assess the modified Viaskin Peanut patch in the intended patient population.

The stock jumped 55.61% to $5.82 in after-hours trading.

Teva Launches Generic Version of Contraceptive In The U.S.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) announced the availability of a generic version of NuvaRing 0.120 mg/0.015 mg per day, in the U.S. Teva's AB-rated and bioequivalent etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring, is an estrogen/progestin combination hormonal contraceptive indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.

Applied DNA Says Daily Volume of COVID-19 Testing Increases 158% Month-over-month In January

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) said its safeCircle pooled surveillance testing service, launched in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 2020, has seen a 158% increase in the daily average number of tests performed to date in January 2021 compared to December 2020.

The company said it is increasing production of its Linea COVID-19 assay kit and sample collection kits to meet expected demand from existing customers, from its safeCircle service and due to heightened interest in the assay kit following a recent FDA alert that identified the assay as an EUA-approved molecular diagnostic test that can potentially identify certain SARS-CoV-2 mutations.

The stock was up 6.62% to $9.50 in premarket trading Friday.

Pfizer's Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion to Treat Blood Cancer In Children and Young Adults

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) said the FDA approved the supplemental New Drug Application for Xalkori for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older and young adults with relapsed or refractory, systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma that is ALK-positive. ALCL is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and accounts for approximately 30% of cases of NHL in young people, and about 90% of ALCL cases in young people are ALK-positive, the company said.

AstraZeneca Gets Label Expansion For a Less Frequent, Fixed-Dose Schedule of Its Lung Cancer Drug In Europe and U.K.

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) said its Imfinzi has been approved in the European Union and the U.K. for an additional dosing option, a 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks, in locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 on at least 1% of tumour cells and whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy.

DermTech Announces Positive Findings Regarding Its Skin Cancer Diagnostic Genomic Test

DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) announced publication of the results of a large registry study finding that the evaluation of genomic atypia using its pigmented lesion assay may be a superior approach to guide treatment decisions and manage pigmented lesions, when compared to visual assessment of pigmented lesions.

The study showed that lesions biopsied based on genomic atypia criteria identified by the PLA were associated with a nearly five-fold enrichment of melanoma in the patient specimens compared to those biopsied based solely on visual assessment criteria.

In premarket trading Friday, the stock was moving up 3.35% to $41.

Kadmon, Anaptys Bio Rally On Disclosure of Hedge Fund Stakes

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN) reacted to a SEC filing that showed hedge fund Point72 Asset Management held a 5.3% stake in the company.

The stock was up 5.08% to $4.97 in after-hours trading.

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) rallied in reaction to a filing that showed biotech-focused hedge fund EcoR1 Capital owned 13.9% stake in the biopharma.

In after-hours trading, the stock gained 11.16% to $28.49.

Offerings

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) priced its public offering of 4.286 million shares of its common stock at $14 per share, for gross proceeds of $60 million. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Lantern Pharma.

The stock was down 1.79% to $14.25 in premarket trading Friday.

On The Radar

Clinical Readouts

ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium Presentations

Arcus Biosciences: Preliminary dose-escalation data from ARC-8 Phase 1/1b study evaluating AB680 in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO): mature overall survival data from the Phase 3 ClarIDHy study of Tibsovo in patients with previously treated IDH1-mutant cholangiocarcinoma

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY: preliminary safety and efficacy data from a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the arginase inhibitor INCB001158 plus chemotherapy in patients with advanced biliary tract cancers (The asset has been out-licensed from Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA))

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO): Results from AstraZeneca's Imfinzi in patients with first-line metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME): results from the Phase 1 study of zanidatamab in HER2-expressing gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma and post presentation of results from the phase 2b study of zanidatamab monotherapy in subjects with advanced or metastatic HER2-amplified biliary tract cancers

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) & Zai Lab: late-breaker, oral presentation of detailed results from the Phase 2 FIGHT trial evaluating bemarituzumab plus mFOLFOX6 chemotherapy in patients with FGFR2b+, non HER2+ advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer

Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS): Data from Phase 1 dose escalation study of MCLA-158 in metastatic colorectal cancer

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For January PDUFA Dates