Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Next Green, Cannabis Control Commission, Willow, TruTrace, HEXO, Bengal Capital, MediPharm Labs

Here is a summary of the latest leadership changes within the cannabis industry.

Next Green Wave Announces Management Promotions

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) reported management shake-ups alongside its fourth-quarter financial results.

The Vancouver-based company appointed director Glen Harder to serve as board chairman.

Harder, a corporate lawyer, has been a member of the British Columbia Law Society for almost four decades. He specializes in shareholder disputes, acquisitions, takeovers, and matters of corporate governance and dispute resolution.

Next Green also named facility director Todd Hybels to Chief Operating Officer. Hybels previously served on executive leadership teams for both domestic and international multi-million dollar construction projects.

He also has extensive experience in finance, with a focus on calculated, high-risk commodities.

Attorney Ava Callender Concepcion To Serve On The Cannabis Control Commission

Attorney General Maura Healey has named Ava Callender Concepcion to the Cannabis Control Commission, Marijuana Business Daily reported.

Previously, Concepcion served as director of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The two other board members are Nurys Camargo and Bruce Stebbins.

The newly formed group also includes returning commissioners Jennifer Flanagan and Chair Steven Hoffman.

Willow Biosciences Promotes 2 Experts To Support CBG Initiatives

Canadian biotechnology company Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQX: CANSF) is launching two initiatives to support their customers in evaluation and a better understanding of cannabigerol.

The Vancouver –based company tapped a biopharmaceutical company Signum Biosciences, to develop a safety and data package for the company’s CBG “to demonstrate its safety and activity as a cosmetic ingredient.“

To support its initiatives, Willow appointed Dr. Mathias Schuetz to serve as Vice President, Plant Science., and Dr. Trish Choudhary to serve as Vice President, Research & Development.

TruTrace Technologies Strengteness Its Board With Two New Appointments

Cannabis software company TruTrace Technologies (OTCQB: TTTSF) tapped Allan O'Dette and Pradeep Sood to its Board of Directors.

O'Dette agreed to serve as the board chairman. He brings over three decades of experience in the public, private, not-for-profit, and volunteer sectors contributing to the organizational change. He also has more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector.

O'Dette currently serves as the Ontario Medical Association's CEO.

Sood previously worked in companies across Asia, Africa, and North America.

He is currently the President of the Board of Commonwealth Games Foundation of Canada.

HEXO Appoints Rose Marie Gage To Board

Canadian cannabis industry HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) has tapped Rose Marie Gage to join its board.

The move came on the heels of the company's joint venture with Molson Coors Beverages Co. (NYSE: TAP) - Truss CBD USA – and the launch of a new line of CBD beverages in Colorado.

Gage brings over three decades of experience in business development, strategy, communications, execution, as well as governance.

She worked in several global multi-national companies during her career, such as Westinghouse, GE, and Schneider Electric. Prior to this, she served as Ag Energy CEO.

Former 4Front CEO Josh Rosen Joins Bengal Capital

Bengal Capital has hired 4Front Ventures’ (OTCQX: FFNTF) co-founder, former CEO, and current Chairman Josh Rosen to serve as Managing Partner.

Rosen brings vast experience in investing and operations.

“I am convinced the cannabis industry presents a unique opportunity to achieve remarkable investment returns, primarily owing to current regulatory constraints and operational immaturity which create inefficiencies in capital formation and allocation,” Rosen noted.

In addition, the company confirmed it has appointed Jerry Derevyanny to serve as a Principal.

Derevyanny was the first employee of Northwest Cannabis Solutions. He was also Cannex Capital’s head of corporate strategy. Once 4Front acquired Cannex, he collaborated with Rosen serving as executive and general counsel.

MediPharm Labs Welcomes Warren Everitt To Its Board

Medicinal cannabis company MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) has welcomed Warren Everitt to its board of directors.

Everitt has been working in the Toronto-based company since 2017, focusing on establishing its footprint in the Australian market, as Managing Director and later CEO Australia Pacific.

Prior to joining MediPharm Labs, he served at MarketOne International.

“From start-up to commercialization and now to operationalization of MediPharm Labs Australia as a dominant producer, Warren has achieved what few executives in our nascent industry have and has done so cost-effectively and with a keen eye to talent development,” Chairman Pat McCutcheon said.

In October, MediPharm Labs finalized its twelfth deal to supply Australia with cannabis products. Under the agreement with Sunco Green Pharmaceutical Pty Ltd, the company opted to provide the Australian medical cannabis market and New Zealand with a wide range of formulated CBD and THC cannabis oil products.