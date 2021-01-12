Moderna Teams Up With Uber On COVID-19 Vaccination: What You Need To Know

Uber Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) said they are collaborating on supporting the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines.

What Happened: The two companies will initially work on providing accessible and “credible information” on vaccine safety through Uber’s in-app messaging, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The duo also plans to work in tandem with public health and other organizations to identify additional opportunities to support the efforts to broaden access to the vaccines.

Options under consideration include incorporating ride scheduling directly into the immunization appointment process, and possible integration of vaccine providers’ systems to text reminders and enable patients to book rides in advance for both first or second immunization appointments.

Why It Matters: In December, Uber committed to millions of free or discounted rides for furthering access to vaccination, as per the statement.

Uber and rival Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) are seeking early COVID-19 shots for their workers and are vying for a role in the vaccine drive from the incoming Biden administration, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), along with Moderna, received emergency use authorizations from the United States Food and Drug Administration for their respective vaccines in December.

Price Action: Uber shares closed 7.22% higher at $58.54 on Tuesday and gained 0.17% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Moderna shares closed 6.22% higher at $124.55 and fell 0.6% in the after-hours session.

Related Link: Moderna Has Big Plans For 2021