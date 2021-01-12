Market Overview

Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine Secures Swiss Regulatory Approval
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2021 9:12am   Comments
Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) coronavirus vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 gained another regulatory approval Tuesday. 

Separately, the company also announced a high-profile executive appointment.

Sixth Approval Secured: Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna said Tuesday that Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, has authorized its vaccine in Switzerland.

The authorization was issued according to the "ordinary approvals" procedure, and was based on a rolling submission of data and the totality of scientific evidence shared by the company, Moderna said.

The Swiss government has secured 7.5 million doses of mRNA-1273. Moderna expects to begin delivery of the first doses next week.

The company's vaccine has already been conditionally approved in the U.S., Canada, Israel, U.K. and European Union. 

Moderna Strengthens Executive Team: The company announced the appointment of José M. Vega as its chief safety officer effective Jan. 11. He will report to Moderna's chief medical officer Tal Zaks.

Vega was most recently with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), where he was heading the Global Clinical Safety and Pharmacovigilance organization, and was also functioning as chief safety officer for Merck Research Labs.

In premarket trading Tuesday, Moderna shares were edging up 0.2% to $117.50.

