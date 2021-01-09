The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 10-16): Expect Stocks To Move As J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Kicks Off

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon is to be among the keynote speakers at next week's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

After ending 2020 in the green, biotech stocks had a strong start to 2021, partly capitalizing on the broader market strength markets saw this past week despite political turmoil at Capitol Hill. The week witnessed some strong moves in momentum stocks. A case in point was Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX), which gained about 350% over the week without any major catalyst.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) lost one half of its market capitalization following an adverse readout for its gene therapy candidate in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) coronavirus vaccine candidate was approved in Israel and the EU, while the company also increased its base-case vaccine supply estimate.

Two oncology-focused biotechs debuted on Wall Street following their initial public offerings, raising a combined $458.9 in gross proceeds.

Here are the key catalysts for the coming week:

Conferences

H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference (virtual conference): Jan. 11-14

J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference (virtual event): Jan. 11-14

ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (virtual event): Jan. 15-17

All Eyes On J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is being held as a virtual event this time. It is touted as the largest healthcare symposium in the industry, attended by industry leaders, emerging companies, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and analysts. It has been held annually since 1983.

Healthcare pioneers are expected to discuss an array of topics, including digital health, life sciences, private equity and health systems.

Several listed companies, big and small, are expected to provide corporate and strategy updates, pipeline progress and other plans, as well as to participate in panel discussions. The conference is also considered a platform for deal-making. The four-day event is therefore likely to move stocks in a big way.

Related Link: Moderna Raises COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Estimate, Sending Stock Higher

Clinical Readouts

ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium Presentations

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS): Preliminary dose-escalation data from ARC-8 Phase 1/1b study evaluating AB680 in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO): Results from AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Imfinzi in patients with first-line metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (Friday, Jan. 15, at 8 a.m.)

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME): Results from the Phase 1 study of zanidatamab in HER2-expressing gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (Friday, Jan. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) and poster presentation of results from the phase 2b study of zanidatamab monotherapy in subjects with advanced or metastatic HER2-amplified biliary tract cancers (Friday, Jan. 15)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) & Zai Lab Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB): Late-breaking oral presentation of detailed results from the Phase 2 FIGHT trial evaluating bemarituzumab plus mFOLFOX6 chemotherapy in patients with FGFR2b+, non HER2+ advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer (Friday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.)

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Bioatla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB)

Scopus Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SCPS)

Virios Therapeutics LLC (NASDAQ: VIRI)

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For January PDUFA Dates

Image Credit: Wikimedia.