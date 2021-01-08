Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer Study Shows Vaccine Efficacious Against COVID-19 Variant

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2021 2:20am   Comments
Share:
Pfizer Study Shows Vaccine Efficacious Against COVID-19 Variant

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BionNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 showed signs of working against a mutation found in two highly-contagious COVID-19 virus variants detected in the U.K. and South Africa in a laboratory study conducted by Pfizer.

What Happened: These positive findings were spotted during the study, conducted in collaboration with the University of Texas Medical Branch, reports Reuters.

Although the study is not yet vetted by medical peers, Pfizer said, based on results from earlier tests, that the vaccine can effectively combat N501Y mutation as well as 15 other mutations.

Why Does It Matter: Phil Dormitzer — one of the leading viral vaccine scientists engaged with Pfizer — expressed concerns that N501Y mutation could not only be highly-transmittable but it could also potentially avoid the antibody neutralization elicited by the vaccine.

Dormitzer said that the researchers found the vaccine to be effective against the 16 different mutations they have tested so far. But the scientist cautioned that other mutations could still show different results.

Further tests will be conducted to gather data about the vaccine’s efficacy against more mutations of the variants found in South Africa and the U.K., as per Reuters.

Price Action: PFE stock closed Thursday at $37.06, 0.52% higher, and BNTX closed at $93.69, with a 2.78% gain.

Related News: FDA Warns Against Tinkering With Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Regimens After White House Advisor's Comments

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Kuehne + Nagel Lands Global Logistics Deal For Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
Analyzing Pfizer's Unusual Options Activity
P/E Ratio Insights for Pfizer
Sarepta Falls 50% To 10-Month Low After DMD Gene Therapy Study Misses Primary Endpoint
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb; All Eyes On Jobs Report
Moderna Hires Amgen Executive As Chief Commercial Officer To Bolster Vaccine Marketing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Reuters VaccinesBiotech News Events Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com