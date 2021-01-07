Market Overview

Moderna Hires Amgen Executive As Chief Commercial Officer To Bolster Vaccine Marketing
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), which received the fourth regulatory nod for its investigational coronavirus vaccine with the conditional approval granted Wednesday by the European Union, is leaving no stone unturned in its commercialization efforts.

What Happened: Boston, Massachusetts-based Moderna said it has hired biopharma industry veteran Corinne Le Goff as chief commercial officer effective Jan. 19. She will report to CEO Stéphane Bancel, the company said.

"I am thrilled to welcome Corinne to Moderna as our chief commercial officer and to the executive committee. Corinne is joining us at an important time as we launch our COVID-19 vaccine, prepare to start the Phase 3 study of our CMV vaccine and pivot to a commercial stage company," Bancel said in a statement.

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For January PDUFA Dates

Why It's Important: Le Geoff's appointment comes at a time Moderna has started the rollout of its vaccine candidate in the U.S., Canada, Israel and the EU.

Additional authorizations are under review in Singapore, Switzerland and the U.K. Le Goff carries a wealth of experience in roles with large-cap pharma companies such as Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTC: RHHBY), Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

Le Geoff was most recently working as senior vice president and president of the U.S. business organization of Amgen, where she was credited with the valuation and commercial integration of psoriasis medication Otelza. Amgen acquired the drug from Celgene.

She was also instrumental in driving the growth of products such as Amgen's cholesterol drug Repatha and migraine drug Aimovig.

MRNA Price Action: At last check, Moderna shares were rising 0.52% to $116.87.

Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine Deal, Argenx Out-Licenses Neuromuscular Disorder Drug, Xencor's Oncology Collaboration

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine

