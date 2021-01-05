Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Warns Against Tinkering With Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Regimens After White House Advisor's Comments
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 05, 2021 4:08am   Comments
Share:
FDA Warns Against Tinkering With Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Regimens After White House Advisor's Comments

The United States Food and Drug Administration has warned against changing the dosing regimen, interval, or mixing of COVID-19 vaccines in a statement issued Monday.

What Happened: The health agency recognized that available data indicates the use of two specified doses of the COVID-19 vaccines — made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) — at specified intervals.

For the Pfizer vaccine, the interval is 21 days and for the Moderna vaccine, it is 28 days. 

FDA said using a single-dose regimen or administering less than the dose previously studied in the clinical trials without “understanding the nature of the depth and duration of protection that it provides is concerning.”

The regulator said that there is some indication that the depth of immune response is associated with the duration of the protection provided by the vaccines.

Why It Matters: The FDA acknowledged that there is a discussion about changing the dosing schedule or the doses so as to get more vaccines to the public quickly.

“Making such changes that are not supported by adequate scientific evidence may ultimately be counterproductive to public health,” said the FDA.

On Sunday, Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser Moncef Slaoui had suggested that Moderna’s vaccine could be administered at half the regular volume to some people to further its availability. 

The head of the government’s vaccine effort had said that discussions were on with Moderna on using the reduced dosage. but the FDA would have the final say in the matter.

Price Action: Pfizer shares closed unchanged at $36.81 on Monday and fell 0.24% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Moderna shares closed 6.95% higher at $111.73 and gained 0.31% in the after-hours session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + MRNA)

The IMX Score Rebounded In December, Demonstrating Growing Optimism Around Economic Recovery
Investor Movement Index Summary: December 2020
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Moderna Raises COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Estimate, Sending Stock Higher
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Moderna's Stock is Trading Higher Today
Tesla, Moderna Start Year Looking Firm Thanks To Strong Deliveries, Vaccine Optimism
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 VaccinesBiotech News FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com