China's Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 79.34% Efficacy
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 30, 2020 1:27am   Comments
China's Sinopharm Group (OTC: SHTDY) said Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate BBIBP-CorV — developed in partnership with Beijing Biological Products Institute Co. Ltd — shows 79.34% efficacy, Reuters reports.

What Happened: Beijing Biological Products Institute's vaccine efficacy rate is based on interim results from Phase 3 clinical trials but the firm did not give further details. In October, the Lancet had published data from the company's Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Reuters notes that Beijing Biological has applied to the National Medical Products Administration for conditional approval of BBIBP-CorV, which would allow limited use of the vaccine among the general public in China.

Leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates that have received conditional approval in the U.S. showed higher efficacy rates; 94.1% for Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNAmRNA-1273, 95% for Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTXBNT162b2

AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed in partnership with Oxford University, showed efficacy between 70% and 90%.

Price Action: SHTDY shares closed at $11.53 on Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

