Regeneron COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Shows Positive Response In Hospitalized Patients

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) disclosed Tuesday that its antibody cocktail showed positive results in early-stage trials for hospitalized patients.

What Happened: Regeneron’s treatment, a blend of two antibodies — Casirivimab and Imdevimab, was tested in patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection requiring low-flow oxygen. Based on the positive results, the company said that it intends to continue the ongoing late-stage trials.

The trial groups were split into two categories based on the patient’s inherent ability to generate antibodies. The Seropositive group was capable of producing their own antibodies, whereas the second group — of Seronegatives — didn't possess such an ability.

Among these two groups, results from the Seronegative patients scored better on parameters like the risk of death or the need for mechanical ventilation.

Why Does It Matter: Regeneron earlier reported positive results for COVID-19 patients who didn't require hospitalization. Its antibody cocktail received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November for high-risk patients who didn't need hospitalization or oxygen therapy due to COVID-19.

Regeneron highlighted the government’s commitment to providing 300,000 doses at zero cost for outpatients, excluding administration costs. The company added it is on track to manufacture these doses on schedule by January.

Price Action: REGN stock closed Tuesday at $484.22, 0.26% higher.

