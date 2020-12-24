Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inovio Shares Rise On Positive Data For Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate That's Stable At Room Temps
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 24, 2020 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Inovio Shares Rise On Positive Data For Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate That's Stable At Room Temps

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) shares were trading higher Thursday after the company released positive Phase 1 data on to its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Inovio published a paper including Phase 1 data on INO-4800, which was found to have been immunogenic in all test subjects.

In addition, Phase 1 testing generated no serious adverse safety events and only six Grade I adverse events, which were mostly minor injection site reactions.

Related Link: Why A COVID-19 Vaccine Makes General Electric's Stock 'More Investable'

Why It’s Important: Inovio’s INO-4800 coronavirus vaccine candidate didn’t come close to winning the race to market given that vaccines from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) are already authorized by the FDA.

Yet Moderna’s vaccine must be stored and transported at temperatures of negative 20 Celsius, and Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored and transported at temperatures of negative 70 Celsius, colder than winter temperatures in Antarctica.

INO-4800, on the other hand, is stable at room temperature for more than one year. It also doesn’t need to be frozen during transporter storage, potentially making it faster and more cost-effective to distribute.

Inovio shares are up 205% year-to-date but have declined 53.3% in the last six months as competing vaccine candidates seemingly pulled ahead in the race to combat the pandemic.

Benzinga’s Take: Assuming it is as effective and safe as competing vaccines, Inovio’s candidate could ultimately end up being the standard-bearer for COVID-19 and future coronavirus vaccine variants.

Analysts have estimated the global COVID-19 vaccine market could be worth $10 billion annually, so it’s understandable why Inovio investors are excited given the company’s $1.7-billion market cap.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INO)

10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Inovio Pharmaceuticals
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA To Decide On Emergency Use Of Pfizer's COVID Vaccine, Hematology Conference Presentations Pick Up Pace
Emerald Bioscience Creates Unique Path to Prevent Blindness Using Patented Synthetic Cannabinoids
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccineBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com