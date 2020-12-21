Pfizer Partner BioNTech Confident Vaccine Effective Against UK Mutant COVID-19 Strain

Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) — the German partner of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) — expressed confidence that two companies’ jointly-developed vaccine is effective against a new mutation of COVID-19, Reuters reported Monday.

What Happened: Sahin told Germany’s Bild TV that BioNTech would look into the mutation that has emerged out of the United Kingdom in the coming days and viewed the matter “with a degree of soberness,” as per Reuters.

The executive also disclosed he had not yet been vaccinated and said it was more important for the employees to get the vaccine so they can perform their jobs.

Why It Matters: Sahin’s comments on the new COVID-19 strain come after the World Health Organization also lent its voice against alarmism surrounding the mutation, noted Reuters.

See Also: Airline, Cruise Stocks Sink As New COVID Strain Emerges In UK

On Monday, a committee of the European Medicines Agency recommended conditional approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccine has already gained conditional approval in the U.S., U.K., Bahrain Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mexico, and Switzerland.

Price Action: BioNTech shares closed nearly 2.1% higher at $106.46 on Monday and gained 0.43% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Pfizer shares closed 0.8% lower at $37.38 and fell 0.45% in the after-hours session.

Related Link: Pfizer-BioNTech Gets FDA Nod For Emergency Use Of Coronavirus Vaccine; Deliveries To Begin Immediately