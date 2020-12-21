CDC Says Over 556,208 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Shots Administered In Week 1 Of Inoculation Drive

A week into the COVID-19 mass vaccination efforts, the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reports that — of the 2,838,225 doses distributed around the country — over 556,208 doses had been administered as of Sunday.

What Happened: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved two vaccine candidates so far.

The first to receive emergency use authorization, last week, was the candidate jointly-developed by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX). Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine also received the FDA EUA on Friday.

The statistics shared by the CDC for this week's vaccine administration all relate to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA last week said extra doses in vials of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vials could be administered, meaning the supply of the company's candidate could rise 40% in the U.S.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices cleared Moderna's candidate during an emergency meeting on Saturday, paving way for the coronavirus shot to be administered in the U.S., as well.

Why Does It Matter: According to the CDC Website, since the supply of the Pfizer vaccine is limited initially, healthcare professionals battling the epidemic on the front lines and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the doses.

The CDC website lists two more potential candidates from AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) and Janssen Pharmaceuticals — a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), in the third phase of clinical trials as of Nov. 24.

Price Action: At the end of Friday’s trading session, Pfizer stock was 0.92% down at $37.68, BioNTech decreased 2.06% to quote $104.24, and Moderna was down 2.62% at $140.23.

