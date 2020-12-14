Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer Plans To Offer COVID-19 Vaccine To Placebo Group Trial Volunteers: Report
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2020 3:11am   Comments
Share:
Pfizer Plans To Offer COVID-19 Vaccine To Placebo Group Trial Volunteers: Report

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) plan to allow the participants in the COVID-19 vaccine trials to learn if they were part of the placebo group and offer them free shots, Bloomberg reports.

What Happened: Pfizer, in an emailed statement to Bloomberg, said that both companies are providing voluntary options to COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial volunteers, who were part of the placebo group, to receive the vaccine at scheduled time points.

The option is still pending regulatory approvals and may not materialize. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration didn't comment on the company's move when approached by Bloomberg.

Why It Matters: The debate whether all trial volunteers should be administered the vaccine has been controversial over the last few months. 

Regulators and ethicists have had mixed opinions. On the one hand, it is essential to protect everyone against COVID-19, while on the other, placebo groups are essential for comparisons and identifying the long-term effect of the vaccine. 

Allowing placebo group participants to take the vaccine straightaway might complicate things for other vaccine developers such as Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), which could receive emergency use authorization for ITS experimental COVID-19 vaccine this week, Bloomberg notes.

A go-ahead by regulators would mean that 18,785 members of Pfizer's placebo could be vaccinated at a time when Pfizer's vaccine is in short supply.

Price Action: On Friday, PFE shares closed 1.46% lower at $41.12, and BNTX shares closed 1.73% lower at $127.30

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

IPO Outlook: Popular E-commerce Company Wish, Plus Offerings From A Personal Loan Disruptor And A Biotech Firm
The Week Ahead In Biotech: 2 IPOs Plus FDA Decisions On Moderna's COVID Vaccine And Drugs From Amgen, MacroGenics
A Tale Of Two IPOs: What DoorDash And Airbnb Say About The Markets.
AstraZeneca To Buy Rare-Disease Specialist Drugmaker Alexion For $39 Billion
BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin Talks About 'Manufacturing Challenge' Of Producing Enough COVID-19 Vaccines
Moderna Says U.S. Has Committed To Another 100M Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News FDA Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com