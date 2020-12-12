'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Lockheed Martin, Moderna And Becton Dickinson's Order For 1 Billion Syringes

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal pointed to the industrial sector as a hot space right now. He prefers Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) over Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM).

Stephen Weiss owns Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and it is still his largest position. He thinks its platform is de-risked and he sees the messenger RNA as the future of biotech. Weiss believes the stock will go much higher over the next couple of years.

Shannon Saccocia is not particularly bullish on the energy sector right now. She thinks EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) is a good stock to own if you are anticipating a pick up in demand in 2021. She is more optimistic about the energy demand in 2022 and 2023.

Jason Snipe believes Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) continues to be a buy.

Michael Farr owns Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) and it is a core position for him. He likes the stock because it already has an order for 1 billion syringes for COVID-19 vaccines.

