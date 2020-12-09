Greenwich LifeSciences Surges 2,000%, Halted Multiple Times Following Breast Cancer Drug Update

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares spiked 1,900% higher Wednesday after the company shared the poster for the GP2 Phase 2b clinical trial final efficacy analysis that was presented Wednesday at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the development of an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients.

“The poster presented at the SABCS is important because the Kaplan Meier survival curves and demographic data further validate our promising HER2 3+ phase IIb data and support our plan to commence a phase III trial in 2021,” Greenwich LifeSciences CEO Snehal Patel said in a statement.

The company said it's now preparing to enter a Phase 3 clinical trial to treat a similar population of moderate to severe (high risk T1, T2-T4) breast cancer patients.

Greenwich LifeSciences shares were trading up 1,631.2% at $90. Shares have been halted for trading at least four times as of the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $104.51 and $3.26.