Titan Medical: Driving Toward Improved Patient Outcomes Through Robotic Single Access Surgery

The use of multi-port robotic surgical systems is becoming more widely adopted in urology, gynecology, and general surgery. This type of surgical procedure (multi-port) is performed by making multiple incisions for insertion points into the body.

Robotic-assisted abdominal surgery is only expected to grow. In fact, the global surgical robotics market is estimated to be about $12 billion by 2025.

While acceptance of multi-port robotic systems is increasing among surgeons, there continues to be an opportunity to reduce the number of incisions and related trauma for patients, while expanding the availability of robotic surgical technologies beyond traditional hospital settings.

For medical technology company Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) (TMX:TMD), single access surgery is the next generation of medical robotic technology.

Enos™ Robotic Single Access Surgical System

The Enos surgical system ‒ its name derived from the Greek word meaning “of one” ‒ is Titan Medical’s robotic single access surgery system in development.

Titan’s goals in creating its robotic-assisted single access system are to improve patient outcomes, lower operating room costs, and create applied technology that is easy-to-use and effective.

Titan Medical is addressing the challenge of creating a system that allows for multiple high-definition cameras, lighting, and two articulating arms with tools to be delivered through a single 25 mm incision.

How It Works

As opposed to multi-port surgical systems, the single access system that Titan is designing works by using one incision around the umbilicus. The potential result of this system is near-scarless surgery, less trauma and pain for patients, and faster recovery times.

The benefits of using robotic technology for surgery include:

Improved consistency of patient outcomes

High-definition 3D visualization for optimal visibility and patient safety

Increased dexterity

The Enos system is being designed specifically with hospital considerations in mind. The system is designed to be easy to use and position, improve operating room efficiency, and lower operating room costs. And its ergonomic design will enable comfortable surgical posture, even during long procedures.

The system also has integrated software for simulation surgeon training and accreditation.

Preparing For A Pre-Clinical And Clinical Future

The company recently announced that it completed its first technical milestone under a development and license agreement with Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) and Titan has received a $10 million payment. Under the agreement with Medtronic, Titan Medical will be able to further leverage the developed technology as part of its robotic single-access surgical system.

As a technology still in development, the Enos system has not yet had its first application in human surgery. The system still has some important phases of development to undergo between now and then.

“Over the next couple of years we will be moving from development into preparation for pre-clinical and clinical use to ensure that we have a robotic surgical system safe and effective for use in humans,” said David McNally, President & CEO of Titan Medical.

Titan’s Enos robotic single access surgical system has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, nor any other regulatory authority in any other jurisdiction. To learn more about Titan Medical and the Enos system, click here.