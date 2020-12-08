Lantern Pharma's A.I. Platform Is Helping To Transform The Probability Of Success In Oncology Drug Development & Clinical Trials

Lantern Pharma is one of the sponsors for the upcoming Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference set to take place on December 8-9, 2020.

From 2000 to 2015, oncology drug development has had a success rate of only 3.4%. And while significant progress has been made in this field, the failure rates are still a continuing problem.

High-costs, lengthy clinical trials (13.1 years on average), and the higher risks associated with oncology projects have all contributed to why oncology drug development has received low approval rates over the last two decades.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) believes that this (oncology drug development and clinical trials) is a perfect problem area to apply machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate the change in outcomes and timelines. Lantern is actively developing 4 programs in targeted cancer indications leveraging it’s proprietary A.I. based drug development platform, RADR.

A.I. In Oncology

As an emerging biotech company, Lantern Pharma is at the intersection of artificial intelligence, genomics, and oncology drug development.

Their platform, RADR®, or Response Algorithm for Drug Positioning & Rescue, is the company’s proprietary machine-learning based platform that utilizes these new technologies to find biomarker signatures that could predict a patient’s potential response to various drug candidates and help in identifying the underlying mechanisms of drug response.

Recent research has shown that the utilization of biomarkers in oncology clinical trials has been proven to result in a higher overall probability of success than in trials without biomarkers.

Last month, the company announced that its RADR platform surpassed 1.1 billion oncology data points. This significant milestone enables Lantern to reduce the time, cost, and risk associated with current oncology trials.

“Our proprietary RADR platform recently surpassed one billion data points – which is roughly four times the amount of data since our June IPO. The data is comprised largely of genomic, transcriptomic, and drug sensitivity data points that have been thoughtfully curated from both our own studies and from relevant published studies and cancer data sets,” said Panna Sharma, CEO and President of Lantern Pharma. “Our growing A.I. platform will be pivotal in uncovering potential new therapeutic opportunities and also in developing insights into the creation of combination-therapy programs."

Recent Developments

In the past few months, Lantern Pharma has announced the advancement and development of LP-184, a small molecule drug candidate currently in preclinical development for certain genomically defined solid tumors, including prostate, pancreatic, and glioblastoma cancers.



In Q4 of 2019, Lantern started a collaboration with Georgetown University to study the drug’s ability to provide a more targeted therapy for patients with prostate cancer. So far, LP-184 has demonstrated increased efficacy in killing prostate cancer cells that overexpress PTGR1, a biomarker that has been linked to increasing the number of cancer cells in patients, and this outcome was predicted by the RADR platform

The company, alongside Georgetown University, will be entering into the next phase of the clinical collaborations for LP-184.

Lantern also announced its collaboration with Fox Chase Cancer Center, which will focus on advancing the targeted use of LP-184 in pancreatic cancer.

Currently, the overall five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is only 10% in the U.S. and is expected to become the second leading cause of cancer death in the country. Through their research, Lantern is hoping to improve patient outcome for pancreatic cancer using its RADR A.I. platform.

