The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASH Presentations, Axsome's Positive Midstage Readout, Follow-On Offerings

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Dec. 7)

Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) (reacted to ASH presentation)

(NASDAQ: AFMD) (reacted to ASH presentation) Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD)

(NASDAQ: FOLD) Allovir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) (moved on ASH presentation)

(NASDAQ: ALVR) (moved on ASH presentation) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) -announced a collaboration with Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) for CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors

(NASDAQ: ATRA) -announced a collaboration with (OTC: BAYRY) for CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS)

(NYSE: AVNS) Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) (moved on ASH presentation)

(NASDAQ: BEAM) (moved on ASH presentation) Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI)

(NASDAQ: BASI) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) - announced $325 million in funding from Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) and Athyrium Capital

(NASDAQ: BCRX) - announced $325 million in funding from (NASDAQ: RPRX) and Athyrium Capital BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS)

(NASDAQ: BLFS) BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) (announced joint venture with Maze Therapeutics for precision medicines to treat cardiovascular disease)

(NASDAQ: BBIO) (announced joint venture with Maze Therapeutics for precision medicines to treat cardiovascular disease) CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)

(NASDAQ: CDNA) Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) (announced publication of clinical results for its skin cancer detection test)

(NASDAQ: CSTL) (announced publication of clinical results for its skin cancer detection test) Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS)

(NASDAQ: CLLS) Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE)

(NASDAQ: CERE) Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) (announced FDA acceptance of NDA for brincidofovir as a medical countermeasure for smallpox)

(NASDAQ: CMRX) (announced FDA acceptance of NDA for brincidofovir as a medical countermeasure for smallpox) Codiak BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CDAK)

(NASDAQ: CDAK) Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) (moved on ASH presentation)

(NASDAQ: CRSP) (moved on ASH presentation) CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC)

(NASDAQ: CVAC) Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI)

(NASDAQ: DNLI) Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) (reacted to ASH presentation)

(NASDAQ: EDIT) (reacted to ASH presentation) Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EIDX)

(NASDAQ: EIDX) Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) (reacted to ASH presentation)

(NASDAQ: FATE) (reacted to ASH presentation) Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX)

(NASDAQ: FHTX) Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ

(NASDAQ: FREQ Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) (moved on ASH presentation)

(NASDAQ: GMDA) (moved on ASH presentation) Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) (moved on presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium)

(NASDAQ: GH) (moved on presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium) Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO)

(NASDAQ: HALO) Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX)

(NASDAQ: INBX) Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) (reacted to ASH presentation)

(NASDAQ: NTLA) (reacted to ASH presentation) Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) )

(NYSE: INSP) ) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA)

(NASDAQ: IOVA) Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) (moved on ASH presentation)

(NASDAQ: KURA) (moved on ASH presentation) Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI)

(NASDAQ: MASI) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK)

(NASDAQ: MACK) NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)

(NASDAQ: NEO) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM)

(NASDAQ: NGM) Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR)

(NASDAQ: NVCR) Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) (moved on ASH presentation)

(NASDAQ: NRIX) (moved on ASH presentation) Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN)

(NASDAQ: OBLN) Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL)

(NASDAQ: OCUL) Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO)

(NASDAQ: ORGO) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB)

(NASDAQ: PACB) PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP)

(NASDAQ: PMVP) PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT)

(NASDAQ: PTCT) Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX)

(NASDAQ: RPTX) Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) (announced a commercialization partnership with Chinese CDMO Qilu for supply of its investigational oncology asset vicineum)

(NASDAQ: SESN) (announced a commercialization partnership with Chinese CDMO Qilu for supply of its investigational oncology asset vicineum) Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO)

(NASDAQ: SPRO) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) (reacted to ASH presentation)

(NASDAQ: SNDX) (reacted to ASH presentation) Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRR)

(NASDAQ: TCRR) Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX)

(NASDAQ: TVTX) Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST)

(NASDAQ: TWST) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) (presented data from the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 in Angelman syndrome)

(NASDAQ: RARE) (presented data from the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 in Angelman syndrome) Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT)

(NASDAQ: VCYT) XOMA Corp (NASDAQ: XOMA)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Dec. 7)

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) (reacted to a mid-Phase 2 readout of its LYR-210 in treating chronic rhinosinusitis with or without nasal polyps)

(NASDAQ: LYRA) (reacted to a mid-Phase 2 readout of its LYR-210 in treating chronic rhinosinusitis with or without nasal polyps) Maravai Lifesciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI)

Stocks In Focus

ASH Presentations

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) announced updated data from the Phase 1 study evaluating mitapivat in adults with sickle cell disease showing, as of the data cut-off, six of 11 efficacy evaluable patients (55%) achieved a hemoglobin increase of more than1 g/dL from baseline, all at doses of 50 mg or less.

The company also noted dose-dependent increases in ATP and decreases in 2,3-DPG, as well as decreases in total bilirubin, LDH and absolute reticulocyte count. Safety profile was also consistent with previous studies, it added.

Agios said it expects to initiate a pivotal program in 2021.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) presented at the ASH conference with updated data for TTI-622, which is being evaluated as a monotherapy in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory lymphoma. Updated data as of a Nov. 3 cut-off date showed one patient at the 12 mg/kg dose level achieved a stable disease assessment.

The company also said dosing of TTI-621 — another pipeline asset evaluated in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies — of up to 0.5 mg/kg conducted under dose-limiting toxicity criteria is complete.

The stock was down 7.18% at $14.22 premarket Tuesday.

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) announced two-year follow-up data from the Phase 2b study of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec, a AAV5-Padua hFIX variant and codenamed AMT-061, in adults with severe or moderate-severe hemophilia B treated irrespective of pre-existing anti-capsid neutralizing antibodies, showing all three patients have sustained FIX activity at therapeutic levels after a one-time administration.

Mean FIX activity for the three patients at two years after administration was 44.2% of normal compared to 41% of normal at 52 weeks.

The company said in a five-year follow-up Phase 1/2 study that AMT-060 gene therapy showed stable FIX expression and durable reductions in bleeding and FIX consumption.

The stock was down 4.54% to $41.80 in after-hours trading.

Axsome Reports Positive Phase 2 Results For AXS-05 In Major Depressive Disorder

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) announced positive results from the open-label Phase 2 COMET-SI trial of AXS-05 in patients with major depressive disorder who have suicidal ideation.

Patients treated with AXS-05 experienced rapid reduction of suicidal ideation, rapid functional improvement and rapid, substantial and durable improvements in overall depressive symptoms, the company said.

AXS-05 was well-tolerated in the COMET trial, it added.

BeiGene's In-Licensed Leukemia Drug Approved In China

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) said the China National Medical Products Administration, or NMPA, has approved Blincyto for injection for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The biologics license application was submitted by Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) and received priority review by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the NMPA. Amgen had licensed the drug to BeiGene under a strategic collaboration.

Takeda's Swelling Disorder Drug Approved In China

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) said China's NMPA has approved Takhzyro subcutaneous injection for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema in patients 12 years and older.

"This milestone demonstrates Takeda's ongoing commitment to support the HAE community globally, as we work to expand access to TAKHZYRO and potentially 14 more highly innovative Takeda medicines to China's patients over the next five years," said Sean Shan, president of Takeda China.

Related Link: Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA To Decide On Emergency Use Of Pfizer's COVID Vaccine, Hematology Conference Presentations Pick Up Pace

Qiagen Raises Full-Year Guidance, Sounds Out Strong Performance In 2021

Molecular diagnostics company Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) raised its full-year 2020 net sales and adjusted earnings per share growth guidance, and also guided to strong performance in 2021.

The company expects net sale growth of at least 32% for the fourth quarter and adjusted EPS of 64-65 cents in constant exchange rate. For the full-year 2020, the company expects net sales growth of 22% and adjusted EPS of $2.13-$2.14.

Offerings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by the company.

The stock was down 9.14% premarket at $14.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) priced an underwritten public offering of 1.365 million shares of its common stock at $110 each, for raising gross proceeds of $150 million.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about Dec. 1.

The stock was down 5.79% premarket at $116.50.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) priced its underwritten public offering of 1.5 million shares at $181 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 10, and will likely raise $271.5 million in gross proceeds.

The stock was down 0.6% to $184.80 premarket.

Syndax Pharma said it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All the shares are to be sold by the company.

Atara announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $150 million in shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by the company.

The stock was down 1.3% premarket at $25.89.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) said it intends to offer 5 million shares of its common stock in a underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the company.

The stock ended down 3.65% to $21.10 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

Clinical Readouts

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) is scheduled to present a clinical update for its three most advanced TriTAC programs — namely HPN424 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, HPN536 initially in development for ovarian and pancreatic cancer and mesothelioma and HPN217 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) will present at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium with a poster of additional data from a Phase 1/2 trial of EDP1503 in triple-negative breast cancer.

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For December PDUFA Dates