Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccine Combination To Be Tested Against COVID-19 In UK

The United Kingdom will administer one shot each of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) to test whether the approach would result in increased immunity, Bloomberg reported Monday.

What Happened: The studies planned for the next year, will be “relatively small” as per Clive Dix, Deputy Chair of U.K. Vaccine Taskforce, who added — “They’ll only be with the approved vaccines.”

Dix is set to take over as interim chair from Kate Bingham this month.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, made in partnership with Oxford University, could be approved by the end of the year, which would clear the way for the combination trials, according to Bloomberg.

The trial would reportedly involve initial administration of either vaccine followed by a booster shot with the other.

Why It Matters: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine made in partnership with the German BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) received regulatory approval for emergency use in the U.K. this month.

The U.K.’s mass vaccination program has commenced, with 90-year old Margaret Keenan becoming the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the BBC reported.

The vaccination process involves inoculating 67 million people in nearly 50 hospitals, Bloomberg reported.

The vaccine taskforce work spans procuring 357 million doses from seven manufacturers and investments in three sites to boost U.K.’s manufacturing capacity.

Initially, the U.K. will import initial doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine but it plans to manufacture 80 million of the 100 million doses domestically to mitigate a no-deal Brexit’s fallout, according to Ian McCubbin, manufacturing lead for the vaccine task force, Bloomberg noted.

Price Action: Pfizer shares closed almost 2.2% higher at $41.25 on Monday and gained 0.46% in the after-hours session. On the same day, AstraZeneca shares closed nearly 1% higher at $54.26.

