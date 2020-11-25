Market Overview

Moderna Finalizes European Supply Deal For Up To 160M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 2:29pm   Comments
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were advancing Wednesday after the announcement of a vaccine supply deal with the European Commission.

What Happened: The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharma said the European Commission has approved an agreement for the company to supply 80 million doses of mRNA-1273, its investigational vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

The agreement has an option to increase the doses purchased to a total of up to 160 million.

Exploratory talks regarding a potential deal started in late August.

The agreement will be finalized following a brief review period by the European Union member states, Moderna said.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Moderna Vaccine And Roche, Revance, Rhythm, Liquidia FDA Updates

What's Next: Moderna said vaccine delivery could begin as early as the first quarter of 2021 contingent upon approval by the European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee.

The committee started a rolling review of mRNA-1273 Nov. 17. Shipments to the European Union are likely to begin in December, the company said. 

In the U.S., Moderna is expected to file an application for emergency use authorization as soon as the mandated safety data accrues. Last week, Moderna reported positive interim efficacy data from the late-stage trial of mRNA-1273.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna shares were up 8.93% at $107.36 at last check Wednesday.

Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Revance's DAXI Regulatory Decision, Reata Slips On FDA Feedback, Liquidia Setback

 

For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Eurozone Health Care Contracts Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

