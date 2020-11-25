Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6.4M Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Be Distributed Across US Within 24 Hours Of FDA Approval: WaPo
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 25, 2020 1:18am   Comments
Share:
6.4M Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Be Distributed Across US Within 24 Hours Of FDA Approval: WaPo

Over six million doses of Pfizer Inc’s  (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed within 24 hours of it being given the go-ahead by the United States Food And Drug Administration, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The vaccine’s 6.4 million doses would be sent across communities and the first shots are expected to be given to front-line health-care workers, according to the Post. The doses would not sufficient to cover the country’s 20 million healthcare workers.

Gustave Perna, the logistics overseer of Operation Warp Speed — the outgoing Trump administration’s program to hasten the development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments — said the state officials were informed Friday night of allocation, which is contingent on the overall population of each state.

States are expected to designate five sites that can both receive and administer the vaccine, which must be stored at a temperature of -70 Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit), as per the Post.

Perna said a “steady drumbeat” of successive doses would be delivered weekly as manufacturing capacity picks up the pace.

Why It Matters: Priorities of first phase distribution include healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, an advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as per the Post.

Pfizer and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) will supply 40 million doses of their respective vaccines by the end of the year, which would be sufficient to vaccinate 20 million people, as each course of the vaccine requires two doses.

Other essential workers, people with high-risk medical conditions, and those aged over 65 would be next to receive the vaccination, according to the panel.

Price Action: Pfizer shares closed nearly 0.1% higher at $36.60 on Tuesday.

Related Link: Pfizer, BioNTech File First For Emergency Use Authorization Of Coronavirus Vaccine

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

Three Events Markets Will Be Watching As 2020 Comes To A Close
December Outlook: Holidays Arrive For A Wild 2020 As Volatility Eases, Vaccine Hopes Grow
Reinventing Vaccines To Save Lives And The Economy
Write A Prescription For This Pharma ETF
Moderna Hopes To Roll Out COVID-19 Vaccine For Children By Mid-Next Year
How One Contractor Is Trying To Help Detroit Recover From The Pandemic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 The Washington Post VaccinesBiotech News Health Care Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com