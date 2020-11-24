Moderna Hopes To Roll Out COVID-19 Vaccine For Children By Mid-Next Year

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said that the drugmaker’s COVID-19 vaccine would be available for children by mid-2021, Axios reported Monday.

What Happened: Zaks told Axios On HBO in an interview that he hopes that the vaccine for children would be available by the next school year.

The CMO said that the drugmaker will only go to pediatrics — which he said was a “vulnerable population” — once they “have some assuredness of safety and effectiveness in adults.”

Zaks issued a word of caution to “not over-interpret the results,” saying that while the results show that the vaccine can prevent sickness, they do not confirm that the vaccine can prevent carrying of the virus transiently and subsequent infection of others.

However, Zacks expressed belief the vaccine “reduces transmission” because of the science but “absent proof it’s important we don’t change behaviors solely on the basis of vaccination.”

Why It Matters: The possibility that schools may fully reopen in late spring even if all adult staff receive the vaccination is in doubt, noted Axios.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) recently began trials with children as young as 12 years. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) plans to test its vaccine on children between 12 and 18.

China’s Sinovac Biotech planned to enroll 552 healthy participants ranging from ages three and 17 in September for testing its COVID-19 vaccine.

Price Action: Moderna shares closed 3.5% higher at $101.03 on Monday and gained 0.49% in the after-hours session.

