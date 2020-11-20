Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioNtech and Moderna Vaccines May Get Emergency Use Approval In Europe

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2020 7:03am   Comments
Share:
BioNtech and Moderna Vaccines May Get Emergency Use Approval In Europe

In an attempt to “synchronize” COVID-19 vaccine distribution at par with the U.S., the European Union is deliberating the idea of granting  Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), a conditional marketing authorization, Bloomberg reports.

What Happened: The European authority is holding constant talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to evaluate and assess the vaccine’s efficacy, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, told Bloomberg.

Both companies could receive approval for marketing their COVID-19 vaccine as early as the second half of December.

According to Reuters, the E.U. could pay over $10 billion for securing millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC).

Why Does It Matter: Europe is witnessing a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, and regulators are compelled to step up lockdown measures, much to the dismay of the E.U. residents. Fast-tracking vaccine testing and streamlining supply and distribution channels could play an integral role in controlling infection pools and the impending financial uncertainty due to lockdowns.

In October, the U.K. government disclosed that it could distribute BioNTech-Pfizer co-produced vaccine before Christmas subject to an emergency use authorization.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s reports claim that Pfizer may file an application with the FDA for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Price Action: In the pre-market session on the last check Friday, PFE shares are trading higher by 1.63% at $36.78, BNTX shares are higher by 5.37% at $100.03, MRNA shares are up by 4.34% to $96.80, and CVAC shares have gained 3.52% at $77.85.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA + BNTX)

Pfizer Expected To File For FDA Emergency Approval on Friday, Followed Closely By Moderna, Azar Says
Maravai IPO: What Investors Should Know About Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Partner
Tale Of Two Earnings: Nvidia Results Solid All the Way Through, But Macy's Struggles
COVID Vaccine Logistics To Start As Sprint, Turn Into Marathon
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aquestive's Positive FDA Meeting, Prevail Awarded Patent, Neuro-Oncology Conference Gets Underway
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Robust Immune Response In Older Adults, Peer-Reviewed Study Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BloombergBiotech News FDA Global Top Stories Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com