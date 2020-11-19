Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eli Lilly's Arthritis Drug Gets Emergency Use Approval For Treatment Of COVID-19
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2020 10:47pm   Comments
Share:
Eli Lilly's Arthritis Drug Gets Emergency Use Approval For Treatment Of COVID-19

Eli Lilly And Co’s (NYSE: LLY) rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib has been issued an emergency use authorization, in combination with Gilead Sciences, Inc’s (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir, for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and children who are hospitalized and require supplemental oxygen and other supportive ventilation measures. 

What Happened: The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that baricitinib — sold under the brand name Olumiant — led to recovery within 29 days of initiating treatment compared to patients who only received remdesivir, in a clinical trial of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“The FDA’s emergency authorization of this combination therapy represents an incremental step forward in the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, and FDA’s first authorization of a drug that acts on the inflammation pathway,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Patients treated with baricitinib had a “significant reduction in median time to recovery” from eight to seven days compared with remdesivir monotherapy, Eli Lilly said in a statement.

The drugmaker also pointed to other clinical improvements like the number of patients — who had progressed to ventilation (both invasive and non-invasive) or died by Day 29 — was 23% for those treated with baricitinib and remdesivir and 28% in case of remdesivir alone.

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks described the FDA’s grant of emergency authorization as an “important milestone” for hospitalized patients on oxygen.

Why It Matters: Baricitinib has become the second Eli Lilly therapy to be granted a EUA by the federal agency.

This month, Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment for COVID-19 — bamlanivimab — the FDA emergency approval for treatment of COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients.

The antibody treatment was found ineffective for the treatment of hospitalized patients in a study conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 

Gilead’s remdesivir was granted FDA emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 in May and received full approval in October.

Price Action: Eli Lilly shares closed almost 2.3% higher at $143.41 on Thursday and gained 0.4% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Gilead shares closed nearly 0.4% lower at $60.63 and fell 1.62% in the after-hours session.

Related Link: WHO Advises Against Gilead's Remdesivir For COVID-19 Despite FDA Approval

Photo courtesy via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

WHO Advises Against Gilead's Remdesivir For COVID-19 Despite FDA Approval
Not Good Enough? Impressive Earnings From Walmart And Home Depot Fail To Lift Market
64 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 10, 2020
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Eli Lilly
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved For Emergency Use, Supernus Faces Twin Regulatory Setbacks, Revance, Arena Flunk Midstage Studies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Baricitinb Covid-19 Emergency Use Authorization remdesivirBiotech News FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com