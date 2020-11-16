2 COVID-19 Vaccine Plays You May Not Know

Think it’s too late to get in and profit on the vaccine rally? It might not be. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) all recently announced positive data from their respective vaccine trials and rallied, but other companies could be traded on their news as well.

There are two main concerns surrounding the vaccine candidates: efficacy and transportation. Between the two candidates, efficacy looks good, but Moderna appears to outperform Pfizer and BioNTech’s candidate with ease of transportation.

Here’s 2 vaccine plays that you probably haven’t heard of:

CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) takes advantage of the ease of transportation aspect of the vaccine candidates.

The company provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions and could help transport vaccine candidates that need to stay within a certain temperature range. It traded lower today because Moderna announced its vaccine can remain stable while refrigerated, whereas Pfizer's has to be kept at a lower temperature.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) provides decontamination and infectious disease control products and services. It provides environmental solutions for indoor and outdoor surface decontamination through the sale of equipment, services and licensing.

Multiple vaccines with high efficacy could decrease demand for decontamination and infectious disease control products and services.

If you’re expecting more positive vaccine news, you could short these stocks or buy put options in them as might continue to trade lower. If you’re expecting negative vaccine news, you could buy these stocks or buy call options in them, as they might rebound and trade higher.