The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 1-7): Adcom Test For Biogen's Aducanumab, Alzheimer's Conference, SMID-cap Earnings

Biotech stocks continued to sway to the tunes of the broader market in the week ended Oct. 30, which succumbed to geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns.

Several big-name pharma companies, including Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), reported earnings during the week. The earnings news flow was broadly mixed.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) was among the biggest decliners, as it halted a late-stage trial of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug.

On the other hand, Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: SRRK) was up about over 175% during the week, reacting to positive mid-stage results for spinal muscular atrophy drug.

On the COVID-19 front, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it is (NASDAQ: REGN) halting the Phase 3 trial of its antibody cocktail in patients with severe COVID-19, citing safety issue.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) announced FDA approval for its dry eye disease drug, while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) communicated a delay in the decision for its treatment option for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, as the FDA could not inspect a plant in South Korea due to COVID-19.

Here're the key catalysts for the unfolding week:

Conferences

International Cytokine and Interferon Society's Cytokines, or, ICIS, 2020 Conference – Nov. 1–5

13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease, or CTAD: Nov. 4-7

Adcom Calendar

FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee will discuss Friday Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) BLA for its Alzheimer's treatment candidate aducanumab. On Nov. 4, the FDA will release briefing document that has the potential to move the stock.

Outperformance of Biogen hinges on a positive regulatory verdict for aducanumab, according to SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman.

Clinical Readouts/Presentations

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) is scheduled to present at the ICIS congress, preclinical data on SRF388, a first in class IL-27 blocking antibody, in clinical trials for patients with cancer. (Sunday. 5:30 pm-7:30 pm)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) will make an oral presentation at the CTAD, providing a general study update and data on the baseline characteristics of patients enrolled in the ongoing phase 2 Elevage Study of azeliragon as a potential treatment for mild-probable Alzheimer's disease in adult patients who also have type 2 diabetes. (Wednesday, 1am)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) will present at the American Thoracic Society Interstitial Lung Disease Mini Symposia as well as the 2020 Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Meeting, data from its Phase 2 study of INOpulse for the treatment of fibrotic interstitial lung disease patients at risk for pulmonary hypertension. (Thursday)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) is due to present at the CTAD conference, results of its Phase 2b study of sumifilam in Alzheimer's disease. (Saturday, 11:10 am)

Earnings

Monday

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ISEE) (before the market open) Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: EGRX) (before the market open) Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: XENT) (before the market open) Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: HZNP) (before the market open) Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: NERV) (before the market open) Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: JAZZ) (after the close) Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: STIM) (before the market open) Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) (before the market open)

(NYSE: INSP) (before the market open) Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: VCYT) (before the market open) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SNDX) (before the market open) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: HALO) (before the market open) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ESPR) (before the market open) Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: UROV) (before the market open) DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: DRRX) (before the market open) SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SIBN) (before the market open) Karyopharm Therapeutics (Inc NASDAQ: KPTI)

(Inc NASDAQ: KPTI) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB)

Tuesday

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: OXFD) (before the market open) Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) (before the market open)

(NYSE: CTLT) (before the market open) Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) (before the market open)

(NYSE: AVNS) (before the market open) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ACOR) (after the close) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: FPRX) (after the close) GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: GWPH) (after the close) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) (after the close)

Wednesday

Haemonetics Corp. (NYSE: HAE) (before the market open)

(NYSE: HAE) (before the market open) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: AQST) (after the close) Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ANIK) (after the close) Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: AXNX) (after the close) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ACAD) (after the close) T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the close) OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: OSUR) (after the close) Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: HOLX) (after the close) Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: OTIC) (after the close) SurModics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SRDX) (after the close) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SGMO) (after the close) PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: PRAH) (after the close) Cytosorbents Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CTSO) (after the close) Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) (after the close)

(NYSE: LCTX) (after the close) Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ: PODD) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: PODD) (after the close) Cytokinetics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CYTK) (after the close) MannKind Corp. (NASDAQ: MNKD) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: MNKD) (after the close) Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: FLXN) (after the close) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: DMAC) (after the close) Orthopediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS))

(NASDAQ: KIDS)) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS)

(NASDAQ: IONS) G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX)

(NASDAQ: GTHX) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)

Thursday

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: KURA) (before the market open) Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SYBX) (before the market open) Regeneron (before the market open)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) (before the market open)

(NYSE: BMY) (before the market open) Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (NASDAQ: ABUS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ABUS) (before the market open) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ALNY) (before the market open) Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ATNX) (before the market open) Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ADAP) (before the market open) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: ANIP) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ANIP) (before the market open) Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ATRS) (before the market open) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the market open) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: XFOR) (before the market open) SAGE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SAGE) (before the market open) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: NTLA) (before the market open) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: KALA) (before the market open) OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: OPTN) (before the market open) Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: OFIX) (before the market open) Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: RDUS) (before the market open) Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: RGEN) (before the market open) Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ: INCY) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: INCY) (before the market open) Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: EYPT) (before the market open) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: CNCE) (before the market open) Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: CLVS) (before the market open) Vericel Corp. (NASDAQ: VCEL) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: VCEL) (before the market open) Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: PRVB) (before the market open) Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: HBIO) (before the market open) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BCRX) (before the market open) BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BDSI) (before the market open) Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AMRN) (before the market open) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: YMAB) (after the close) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the close) Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: AERI) (after the close) Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ADMS) (after the close) Transenterix Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) (after the close)

(NYSE: TRXC) (after the close) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: PRTK) (after the close) Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: NKTR) (after the close) Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SPRO) (after the close) Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: MSON) (after the close) TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: TFFP) (after the close) Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: XNCR) (after the close) Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: OYST) (after the close) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SRPT) (after the close) Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: NTRA) (after the close) ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ICUI) (after the close) Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: RIGL) (after the close) Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: GH) (after the close) Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: RTRX) (after the close) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: TNDM) (after the close) Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CEMI) (after the close) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: DRNA) (after the close) Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: EXEL) (after the close) Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ENDP) (after the close) FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: FGEN) (after the close) Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: FLDM) (after the close) Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) (after the close)

(NYSE: NVRO) (after the close) CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CTMX) (after the close) Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: DVAX) (after the close) Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: GERN) (after the close) CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) (after the close)

(NYSE: CRMD) (after the close) Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CELC) (after the close) BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: BLFS) (after the close) Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CLBS) (after the close) Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: TBPH) (after the close) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: GBT) (after the close) Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CHRS) (after the close) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA)

(NASDAQ: IOVA) AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC)

(NASDAQ: ATRC) Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN)

(NASDAQ: XLRN) ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA)

(NASDAQ: ADMA) Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL)

(NASDAQ: OCUL) Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD)

(NASDAQ: IRWD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS)

(NASDAQ: SYRS) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP)

(NASDAQ: ZIOP) Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS)

(NASDAQ: SRTS) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH)

(NASDAQ: DCPH) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX)

(NASDAQ: ELOX) Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA)

(NASDAQ: CHMA) Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS)

(NYSE: EBS) INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB)

(NASDAQ: INMB) Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA)

Friday

Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: MYL) (before the market open) Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AMPH) (before the market open) Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) (before the market open)

(NYSE: AMRX) (before the market open) Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) (before the market open)

(NYSE: ELAN) (before the market open) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) (before the market open)

(NYSE: MTNB) (before the market open) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) (before the market open)

IPO Analysts' Quiet Period Expiry

Aziyo Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: AZYO)

(NASDAQ: AZYO) Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON)

(NASDAQ: KRON) Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB)

