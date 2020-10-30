Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BioLineRx's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2020 11:46am   Comments
Share:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares were trading higher FrIday after the company announced positive results from an interim analysis of the GENESISPphase 3 trial of motixafortide (BL-8040) in stem cell mobilization.

BioLine Rx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company with a focus on oncology.

Its development and commercialization pipeline consists of two clinical-stage therapeutic candidates: motixafortide (BL-8040), a novel peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies and stem cell mobilization, and AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors.

In addition, BioLineRx has an off- strategy, legacy therapeutic product, BL-5010, for the treatment of skin lesions.

BioLineRx shares were trading 95.95% higher at $2.90 at last check Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.04 and a 52-week low of $1.06.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLRX)

11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingBiotech News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com