Why BioLineRx's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
BioLineRx (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares were trading higher FrIday after the company announced positive results from an interim analysis of the GENESISPphase 3 trial of motixafortide (BL-8040) in stem cell mobilization.
BioLine Rx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company with a focus on oncology.
Its development and commercialization pipeline consists of two clinical-stage therapeutic candidates: motixafortide (BL-8040), a novel peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies and stem cell mobilization, and AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors.
In addition, BioLineRx has an off- strategy, legacy therapeutic product, BL-5010, for the treatment of skin lesions.
BioLineRx shares were trading 95.95% higher at $2.90 at last check Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.04 and a 52-week low of $1.06.
