Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Teams Up With Mayo Clinic To Explore AI Use In Delivering Radiotherapy
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2020 10:06pm   Comments
Share:
Google Teams Up With Mayo Clinic To Explore AI Use In Delivering Radiotherapy

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google said Wednesday that it is collaborating with Mayo Clinic to develop an artificial intelligence tool that could help deliver radiation therapy to cancer patients.

What Happened: The tool will help reduce treatment planning time, which, in radiation therapy, can involve up to seven hours for a single patient, Google said in a statement

Mayo Clinic and Google Health will work to develop an algorithm that will help clinicians in contouring healthy tissues and organs from tumors, according to the Mountain View-based tech giant.

In the first phase of research with Mayo Clinic, the Sundar Pichai-led company hopes to develop and validate a model on how AI could be “deployed in practice.”

Why It Matters: There is a shortage of radiotherapy experts, which leads to long waiting times for cancer patients, noted Google. 

The tech giant hopes the planned research will lead to faster treatment planning and increase its accessibility for patients.

“The technology will not be used in a clinical setting and algorithms will be developed using only de-identified data,” according to Google.

In January, the company’s health unit said that its AI platform was able to detect breast cancer readings that were at first missed by doctors, according to the Wall Street Journal. The search engine giant had claimed that its technology could match or outperform radiologists.

Price Action: Alphabet Class A and Class C shares both closed almost 5.5% lower at $1,510.80 and $1,516.62, respectively, on Wednesday. Class A shares gained 0.74% in the after-hours session, while Class C shares rose 1.01%.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Weakness Spreads Through Every Sector, With FAANG Stocks Down 3% To 5% Ahead Of Earnings
Did The Section 230 Hearing Change Anything For Social Media?
Apple Reports Earnings Amid iPhone 12 Rollout, Investors Continue Eyeing Big Tech's Leadership
T-Mobile Unveils Cord-Cutting TV Plans To Take On YouTube, AT&T
Facebook, Alphabet, Twitter In Spotlight Today As CEOs Testify On Capitol Hill
November Outlook: After A Long Year Of Waiting, Nov. 3 Could Shape Market's Path
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: artificial intelligence cancerBiotech News Health Care Events Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com