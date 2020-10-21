Market Overview

Participant In AstraZeneca, Oxford University COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Dies
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2020
Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported that a participant in a Phase 3 trial for a COVID-19 vaccine has died.

What Happened: The Brazilian Health Authority Anvisa said testing will continue. Anvisa was notified Oct. 19 of the death.

Related Link: AstraZeneca Could Resume US Covid-19 Vaccine Trial This Week
Oxford University and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) would not confirm if the deceased patient was part of the placebo group or the COVID-19 vaccine candidate dose group. 

“There have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial and the independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue,” a spokesman for Oxford University told Reuters.

Bloomberg reports that the deceased volunteer did not receive the vaccine, as the trial would have been suspended if that was the case. 

Why It’s Important: The Phase 3 trial for this COVID-19 vaccine is one of the furthest along on the path to approval. 

The trial in the United States was placed on pause in September.

AZN Price Action: AstraZeneca shares were down 1.22% at $51.56 ahead of the close Wednesday. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Coronavirus Covid-19

