Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna Aims For Emergency Authorization For Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate In December
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Moderna Aims For Emergency Authorization For Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate In December

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were moving to the upside Tuesday after the company committed to a timeline for an interim readout for its coronavirus vaccine candidate — and application for emergency use authorization.

What Happened: Interim results from the Phase 3 COVE study are expected in November, and if they're positive, the vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 could succeed in obtaining emergency use authorization in December, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told The Wall Street Journal at the publication's annual Tech Live conference.

The first analysis is likely to come in November, he said. 

"It's hard to predict exactly which week because it depends on the cases, the number of people getting sick," the CEO reportedly said. 

If the interim results are delayed, authorization for emergency use may not be obtained until early next year, the report said.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spectrum Pharma FDA Decision, Biogen And Abbott Earnings, Cancer Conference

What's Next: Over 98% of the targeted enrollment in the coronavirus vaccine study is now complete.

Moderna has also applied to initiate a rolling submission for marketing approval in Europe and Canada

Moderna shares were higher by 0.63% at $71.40 at last check Tuesday.

Related Link: Moderna Analyst On Why Coronavirus Vaccine Developer's Stock Is Long-Term Attractive

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

44 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Moderna Nears Finish Line For Enrollment In Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Study
Fauci Says He Was 'Absolutely Not' Surprised That Trump Got COVID-19
Pfizer CEO: Emergency Use Application For Coronavirus Vaccine Could Come In Late November
Donald Trump's Latest Thoughts On COVID-19 Vaccines, Social Media, China And More
Big Pharma's Vaccine Race – A Chance For Redemption
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19 The Wall Street JournalBiotech News Health Care Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com