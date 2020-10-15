The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vertex Pulls Plug On Protein Deficiency Drug, FDA Nod For Regeneron's Ebola Treatment, Can Fite Issues Psoriasis Readout

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Oct. 14)

10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG)

(NASDAQ: TXG) Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN)

(NASDAQ: ALRN) Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD)

(NASDAQ: FOLD) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B Common Stock (NYSE: BIO)

(NYSE: BIO) Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC)

(NASDAQ: BPMC) Calliditas Therapeutics Adr Rep 2 Ord Shs (NASDAQ: CALT)

(NASDAQ: CALT) Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS)

(NASDAQ: CLLS) Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)

(NASDAQ: CRSP) Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI)

(NASDAQ: DNLI) Immunomedics, Inc (NASDAQ: IMMU) - The Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for its impending acquisition by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) expired, meeting one of the conditions necessary for the consummation of the transaction

(NASDAQ: IMMU) - The Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for its impending acquisition by (NASDAQ: GILD) expired, meeting one of the conditions necessary for the consummation of the transaction Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)

(NASDAQ: PODD) Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON) (went public Friday)

(NASDAQ: KRON) (went public Friday) Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA)

(NASDAQ: KURA) Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR)

(NASDAQ: KYMR) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL)

(NASDAQ: MDGL) Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX)

(NASDAQ: MRTX) NeoGenomics, Inc (NASDAQ: NEO)

(NASDAQ: NEO) Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO)

(NYSE: NVRO) Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR)

(NASDAQ: NVCR) Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL)

(NASDAQ: OCUL) Oncorus Inc (NASDAQ: ONCR)

(NASDAQ: ONCR) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB)

(NASDAQ: PACB) PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH)

(NASDAQ: PRAH) Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) (abstract comprising data for its lead candidate RP1 in advanced solid tumors to be presented at the November Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting made available online)

(NASDAQ: REPL) (abstract comprising data for its lead candidate RP1 in advanced solid tumors to be presented at the November Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting made available online) Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB)

(NASDAQ: MCRB) SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX)

(NASDAQ: SWTX) Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB)

(NASDAQ: SPRB) Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF)

(NASDAQ: SURF) Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRR)

(NASDAQ: TCRR) Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST)

(NASDAQ: TWST) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE)

(NASDAQ: RARE) Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Oct. 14)

Aziyo Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: AZYO) (went public Thursday)

(NASDAQ: AZYO) (went public Thursday) Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX)

(NASDAQ: CPIX) Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN)

(NASDAQ: DYN) Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ: PMD)

(NASDAQ: PMD) Polypid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPD)

Stocks In Focus

Vertex Stalls VX-814 Study In Inherited Protein Deficiency

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) said it has decided to stop dosing in the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial that is evaluating VX-814 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD. The decision is based on the safety and pharmacokinetic observed to date in the trial, the company said.

The company also opted to discontinue development of VX-814.

"Analysis of the PK data from the study indicated that exposures achieved were low," Vertex said.

Based on these data, the company said it concluded that it would not be feasible to safely reach targeted exposure levels, and thus meaningful increases in AAT levels, with VX-814, and the study was stopped.

The stock was down 9.75% at $245 premarket Thursday.

FDA OKs Regeneron's Ebola Antibody Cocktail

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) said the FDA approved Inmazeb — an antibody cocktail comprising atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn — for the treatment of infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus in adult and pediatric patients, including newborns of mothers who have tested positive for the infection.

The stock was down 0.47% premarket at $598.

AMAG Requests Hearing On FDA's Proposal To Withdraw Approval Of Pre-Term Birth Drug

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) said it has formally requested a public hearing in response to the FDA's proposal to withdraw its approval of Makena, along with its equivalent generics, to reduce preterm birth.

The hearing request will be followed by a submission of supporting documentation to the FDA, Amag said. That submission will provide further detail on the company's reasoning for a hearing, recognizing clinicians' decade-long use of this treatment and the public health implications of withdrawing it, Amag said.

The stock was trading 1.71% higher premarket at $13.68.

Offerings

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) priced its underwritten public offering of 3.19 million shares of its common stock at $22 each. Of the shares being offered, 3 million are being offered by SI-BONE and 190,053 shares by a selling stockholder.

The company expects to raise gross proceeds of about $66 million from the 3 million shares it intends to sell.

The offering is scheduled to close Oct. 19, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The stock was down 5.05% premarket at $22.20.

On The Radar

Clinical Readouts

Can Fite Biopharma ADR Representing 30 Ord Shs (NYSE: CANF) is scheduled to host a conference call with investors at 4:15 p.m. ET to provide an update on its Phase 3 study evaluating its lead candidate piclidenoson in psoriasis, and the positive interim data analysis and recommendations from the study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

Earnings

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCLI) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BCLI) (before the market open) Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) (after the close)

