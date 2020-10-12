Market Overview

Biotech Company Opthea Aims To Raise $160M In US IPO
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 12, 2020 1:10am   Comments
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company focussed on retinal diseases, announced Sunday it is seeking an initial public offering in the United States.

What Happened: The Melbourne Australia-based biopharmaceutical company will offer American Depositary Shares each of which will represent eight of the company’s ordinary shares.

Opthea is targeting $160 million in gross proceeds in the offering and is giving underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the ADSs in the IPO.

The ADSs will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “OPT.”

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and SVB Leerink have been appointed as joint book-running managers, while Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (NYSE: OPY)-subsidiary Oppenheimer & Co  and Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) division Truist Securities are acting as lead managers.

On Monday, at press-time, the company’s shares traded at $2.18 in Sydney, which would price an ADR at $17.44.

Why It Matters: Opthea’s focus is on developing a novel therapy for highly preventable and progressive retinal diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

The company’s lead clinical candidate OPT-302 is under development for use in combination with anti-VEGF-A monotherapies.

The company — founded in 2012 — raked in $1 million in revenue for 12 months ended June 30, according to Renaissance Capital.

Photo courtesy of Opthea

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

